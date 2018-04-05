Good Wheel Pro MT5

Good Wheel Pro uses the idea of combining trend and shock to intervene in the market when the trend starts, and it can close the order if it detects that the trend is most likely to reverse. Which is applicable to multiple currency pairs.

When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect three currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD.

Recommended timeframe:M1 Features: > One Chart Setup: you need only one chart to trade all symbols > Fixed Signals: the trade signals will never change in the future > Small stop loss: every trade is protected by a stop loss How to install > The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 chart, EURUSD is recommended > Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements

> Hedging account

> The EA should run on a VPS continuously

> Good ECN broker is preferable





Settings

> Enter the EURUSD's volume you want to buy or sell each time: Enter the lot size of EURUSD

> Enter the GBPUSD's volume you want to buy or sell each time: Enter the lot size of GBPUSD

> Enter the USDCAD's volume you want to buy or sell each time: Enter the lot size of USDCAD

> Fixed risk for EURUSD: this parameter is only for test, fixed lots are suggested

> Fixed risk for GBPUSD: this parameter is only for test, fixed lots are suggested

> Fixed risk for USDCAD: this parameter is only for test, fixed lots are suggested

> EA magic number: it's the identifier of the EA, if you run multiple EAs, please keep this number different from others

Other parameters are not suggested to be changed, but you can have a test



















































































































































































































































