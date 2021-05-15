RubdFx Perfect Reversal
- Indicators
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Namu MakwemboI am a Fx Trader and computer programmer , I make trading systems and indicators be sure to check out my hot collection
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RubdFx Perfect Reversal ,
The reversal indicator is used to determine areas of support and resistance by Drawing an arrow with a level of supply and demand (ReversalZones).
- -You will catch more swings by reducing the period, and less swings if you increase period
- -Mobile, computer and email alerts available .
it is not pushed by price which means the arrow will stay in one place,suitable for scalping and long term trading
Also Compatible with all forex paris ,
BUY RULES; open a buy position when a buy arrow appears set stop loss below the swinglow
SELL RULES; open a sell position when a sell arrow appears set stop loss above the swinghigh
*To have a full trading system also check out Robos indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69199