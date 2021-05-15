RubdFx Perfect Reversal ,

The reversal indicator is used to determine areas of support and resistance by Drawing an arrow with a level of supply and demand (ReversalZones).

- You will catch more swings by reducing the period, and less swings if you increase period

-Mobile, computer and email alerts available .

it is not pushed by price which means the arrow will stay in one place,suitable for scalping and long term trading

Also Compatible with all forex paris ,

BUY RULES; open a buy position when a buy arrow appears set stop loss below the swinglow

SELL RULES; open a sell position when a sell arrow appears set stop loss above the swinghigh

*To have a full trading system also check out Robos indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69199



