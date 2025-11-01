Bonus EA for Market Structure Break Out Users – Trade Automatically with Indicator Arrows

🎁 Bonus EA – Market Structure Break Out EA

If you already purchased the Market Structure Break Out Indicator, you’re in the right place! 🙌

Here you can download the Bonus EA and let it trade automatically using your indicator’s arrows.

🔽 Download MT4: Market Structure Break Out EA

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⚙️ How to Install and Use

It’s very easy — just follow these simple steps:

1️⃣ Copy and paste the EA file into your MQL4/MQL5 → Experts folder.

2️⃣ Refresh the Navigator window in MetaTrader and attach the EA to your chart.

3️⃣ Make sure your Market Structure Break Out Indicator is on the same chart.

4️⃣ Adjust the indicator settings or button options as you like — the EA will automatically open trades based on the indicator’s arrows.

5️⃣ You can also customize EA settings such as:

Fixed Lot size

Fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit

Or use the indicator’s SL/TP levels

Plus other flexible parameters for your own strategy

✅ That’s it! Enjoy combining manual accuracy with automated trading power.

Let the Market Structure Break Out EA handle the trades — fast, simple, and effective! 🚀

💡 Note for new visitors:

If you haven’t purchased the Market Structure Break Out Indicator yet, you can get it here 👇

👉 Visit MT4 Indicator Page

👉 Visit MT5 Indicator Page

