CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology, institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis.

The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup.

Main Features

Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart.

Automatic LTF/HTF combinations: M1 → M15 M3 → M30 M5 → H1 M15 → H4 H1 → Daily H4 → Weekly Daily → Monthly

Detects TS BUY and TS SELL .

and . Marks only the first valid CISD after the TS .

. Displays HTF FVG zones .

. Projects the DOL as the logical target.

as the logical target. Automatically clears the setup when price reaches the DOL.

Includes a Daily and Weekly Bias panel .

. Configurable alerts with protection against old signals when loading the indicator.

Live HTF candle update.

Premium visual style with customizable parameters.

Included Parameters

The indicator allows customization of visual settings, colors, premium style, number of HTF candles, spacing, candle size, labels, High/Low and Open/Close reference lines, CISD sensitivity, confirmation filters, alerts, push notifications, HTF FVGs, FVG mitigation, Bias panel and automatic timeframe mapping.

Recommended Use

The ideal setup forms when the following confluences align:

HTF FVG + TS + first CISD + aligned Bias + DOL as target

CRT Confluence Pro does not execute trades automatically and does not guarantee results. It is a visual analysis tool designed to help traders make decisions within their own trading plan.