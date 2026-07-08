CRT Confluence Pro

CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology, institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis.

The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup.

Main Features

  • Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart.
  • Automatic LTF/HTF combinations:
    • M1 → M15
    • M3 → M30
    • M5 → H1
    • M15 → H4
    • H1 → Daily
    • H4 → Weekly
    • Daily → Monthly
  • Detects TS BUY and TS SELL.
  • Marks only the first valid CISD after the TS.
  • Displays HTF FVG zones.
  • Projects the DOL as the logical target.
  • Automatically clears the setup when price reaches the DOL.
  • Includes a Daily and Weekly Bias panel.
  • Configurable alerts with protection against old signals when loading the indicator.
  • Live HTF candle update.
  • Premium visual style with customizable parameters.

Included Parameters

The indicator allows customization of visual settings, colors, premium style, number of HTF candles, spacing, candle size, labels, High/Low and Open/Close reference lines, CISD sensitivity, confirmation filters, alerts, push notifications, HTF FVGs, FVG mitigation, Bias panel and automatic timeframe mapping.

Recommended Use

The ideal setup forms when the following confluences align:

HTF FVG + TS + first CISD + aligned Bias + DOL as target

CRT Confluence Pro does not execute trades automatically and does not guarantee results. It is a visual analysis tool designed to help traders make decisions within their own trading plan.


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The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.83 (24)
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Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
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TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
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CRT Scanner MTF is a specialized indicator for traders who use the CRT — Candle Range Theory strategy. Its main purpose is to scan multiple timeframes in order to detect Mother Candles, R candles and active CRT ranges , helping traders identify which structures are currently active and which ones are aligned across different timeframes. The indicator can scan up to 9 configurable timeframes at the same time. On each selected timeframe, it searches for relevant CRT ranges and identifies four main
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OB FVG KL MTF by Traderjess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use institutional trading concepts such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and higher-timeframe Key Levels . The indicator scans multiple timeframes and displays the most relevant zones directly on the chart. Its goal is to provide a clean, visual, and professional market structure view without unnecessary clutter. What does the indicator do? It automatically detects and displays: MTF Order Blocks Ins
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