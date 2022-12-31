EYeQ Indicator

EYeQ Indicator is a powerful tool for offering entry signals on STEP INDEX, VOLATILITY 10, 25,50,75 100, BOOM, and CRUSH

It is more effective for catching SPIKES on BOOM and CRUSH 300, 500, and 1000. 

The EYeQ indicator analyzes markets across multiple timeframes and finds the most suitable entry points based on trends. You only need to switch on the desktop alerts so that you can be notified when signals are released. Allow push notifications to other portable devices like phones and tablets to get alerts for remote trading on such devices. 

N/B: AVOID TRADING TICKS with it on Boom and Crush indices. Also, note that the indicator DOES NOT offer exit points, you need to exit if a profit of 3 USD is hit on the lowest lot size of each instrument on MetaTrader platform. 

Examples: the lowest lot size for;  step index-0.1

v75-0.001

v50-3

v25-0.5 and same applies to the rest of instruments

We recommend you install the indicator on a VPS for real-time signal alerts. And always remember to install the indicator on 1 minute timeframe chart. 

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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Spiker
Amos Chacha
4 (2)
Indicators
the indicator uses multiple time frames to analyze for the best buying entries in boom 1000. it is tailored to help trade on boom spikes only. the indicator has two arrows; red and blue ones. the formation of the red arrow indicates that you should be ready for a blue arrow which is a buy entry signal. the indicator does not offer exit points. always collect 30 pips i.e if you entered a trade at 10230.200 you can exit at 10260.200 with SL at 10 pips i.e at 10220.200. if you observe that rule and
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