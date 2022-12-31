EYeQ Indicator is a powerful tool for offering entry signals on STEP INDEX, VOLATILITY 10, 25,50,75 100, BOOM, and CRUSH.

It is more effective for catching SPIKES on BOOM and CRUSH 300, 500, and 1000.

The EYeQ indicator analyzes markets across multiple timeframes and finds the most suitable entry points based on trends. You only need to switch on the desktop alerts so that you can be notified when signals are released. Allow push notifications to other portable devices like phones and tablets to get alerts for remote trading on such devices.

N/B: AVOID TRADING TICKS with it on Boom and Crush indices. Also, note that the indicator DOES NOT offer exit points, you need to exit if a profit of 3 USD is hit on the lowest lot size of each instrument on MetaTrader platform.

Examples: the lowest lot size for; step index-0.1

v75-0.001

v50-3

v25-0.5 and same applies to the rest of instruments

We recommend you install the indicator on a VPS for real-time signal alerts. And always remember to install the indicator on 1 minute timeframe chart.