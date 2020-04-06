GoldenPulse PRO
GoldenPulse PRO – High Winrate is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with precision and consistency.
It uses a proprietary momentum/volatility framework that adapts to changing conditions, focusing on high win rate and controlled drawdown—without grid, martingale, or risky averaging.
🔹 Key Features
100% automated — plug & play
Optimized for XAUUSD, compatible with other symbols
Smart logic — no martingale, no grid, no averaging
Minimal interface — only Lot Size as input
Works for beginners and pros — simple to run, robust under the hood
Lightweight & fast — ideal for VPS and 24/5 operation
Netting & Hedging compatible — safe position handling
Closed-bar logic — avoids intrabar noise and repainting
🔹 Performance Profile
Designed to manage trades with attention to drawdown control.
H4 timeframe focus (supports others, but H4 is recommended)
Built for swing/position style (buy & hold) — not a scalper
Tested across trending/ranging phases and high-volatility events
Style note: This is a buy/hold type system. It doesn’t fire trades every hour. Let it work through full cycles and allow positions to close by logic—don’t rush to interfere.
🔹 Recommendations
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H4 (recommended)
Deposit: $1,000+ (or equivalent in cents account)
Brokers: Standard / ECN / Raw spread — any reputable broker
Environment: Reliable VPS with low latency
Before going live: Run Strategy Tester + a short demo period
🔹 Inputs (Simple by Design)
Lot Size — fixed trade volume
(All other logic parameters are internal and optimized; no extra tuning needed.)
🔹 How It Trades (High-Level)
Uses a proprietary momentum/volatility framework
Signals evaluated only on closed candles to increase signal integrity
Risk is controlled without martingale/grid techniques
One position per symbol; clean open/close lifecycle
🔹 Setup (Quick Start)
Open XAUUSD chart on H4.
Drag GOLD Expert – High Winrate onto the chart.
Enable AutoTrading (global button) and allow algo trading for the chart.
Set your Lot Size according to account size and broker limits.
(Optional) Run Strategy Tester visualization to see entries/exits.
Keep it running on a VPS for best stability.
🔹 Best Practices
Patience matters: It’s not a scalper. Expect fewer, higher-quality AAA trades.
Capitalization: Don’t oversize the lot. Respect symbol volume step/min/max.
Spread/Commissions: ECN/Raw accounts are fine; logic is spread-aware.
Monitoring: Check Experts/Journal occasionally for broker rejections (rare).
🔹 Compatibility & Requirements
Platforms: MetaTrader 5 (latest build)
Accounts: Netting or Hedging
Dependencies: No DLLs, no external libraries
VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation
🔹 FAQ
Q: I don’t see trades—what’s wrong?
A: This EA trades on closed bars and uses strict conditions. On H4, signals are naturally less frequent. Extend test dates, and ensure AutoTrading is enabled, symbol is trade-enabled, and lot size meets broker min/step/max.
Q: Can I run it on multiple symbols/timeframes?
A: It’s optimized for XAUUSD H4. You may attach separate charts for experiments, but results may vary outside the recommended setup.
Q: Does it use martingale or grid?
A: No. It deliberately avoids those risk-amplifying techniques.
Q: Can I change risk beyond Lot Size?
A: Not needed. The philosophy is “less to tweak, less to break.” If you need risk-percent sizing, tell me—there’s a variant with auto-lot sizing.
🔹 Change Log
v1.2 — Stability & safety checks improved (volume/margin guards), netting/hedging-safe closes, closed-bar signal engine, minimal input UX.
🔹 Risk Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use appropriate lot sizing, start on a demo, and move to live only when comfortable with behavior and execution on your broker.