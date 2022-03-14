MQLplus Charting

5

MQLplus Charting 


Inspired by good charting solutions available on the web, this utility finally brings some neat features to MT5 to make charting fun again.

Current version supports following features:

  • Free floating charts, similar to Tradingview
  • A sophisticated Cross-Hair, with detailed data display
  • Multi-Chart Cross-Hair sync function
  • Measurement tool, showing account currency, points and period count as results
  • Speed-Scrolling to move fast through markets history
  • Snail-Scrolling to push single bars outside the visible area
  • Mouse pointer focused zoom in and out
  • OHLC Data displayed in upper left corner of chart
  • Local and Chart times, including GMT offset
  • Repetitive drawing, easily redraw objects like trendlines, rectangles and other
  • Drag rectangles on all corners
  • Autoalign drawn objects to charts price and time values
  • Automatic Front-Market mode


User support channel: MQLplus user support Channel

Detailed description: Manual and Blog post


Free floating charts

Usage: Press and hold the SHIFT-key on your keyboard.

Chart will switch into free floating mode, you can drag the chart as you like, in any direction.


Cross-Hair tool

Usage: Activate by pressing once the 'F' key on your keyboard.

Cross-Hair will show up and stay enabled until you turn it off by pressing the 'F' key again. It does not interfere with the builtin Cross-Hair from MT5.

Measuring the chart is done by pressing the right mouse button, then moving the mouse to where you want to go.

As the Cross-Hair gets closer to a current bar, a magnetic line will be displayed.

While the Cross-Hair is active, OHLC and Time details are displayed in upper left corner of the Chart.


Speed-Scrolling

Usage: Activate Speed-Scrolling-Mode by pressing and holding TAB on your keyboard, then start scrolling with the mouse wheel.

Once engaged, the mode will stay on, even if you stop holding the TAB-Button. You can easily recognise Speed-Scrolling is active by the display of date and time.


Snail-Scrolling

Usage: Activate Snail-Scrolling by pressing and holding the SHIFT-Button on your keyboard. 

Snail-Scrolling is also available while in Free-Float-Mode, this way you can move the chart very precise to your exact location.


Focused Zoom

Usage: Activate Focused Zoom by pressing and holding CTRL-Button, now scroll with the mouse wheel to change the zoom level.

Very useful to zoom in and out on the chart at the location of your choise. 


Repetitive Drawing

Usage: While measuring with the Cross-Hair and still holding the right mouse button down, press the left mouse button once.

This will draw the template object with the dimensions of your measurment.

Once you manually create a new object, it will be used as new template. 

Very useful for repetitive drawing jobs on the chart.


Front-Market-Mode

Usage: Scroll to the most recent position on the chart.

This will turn on ASK and BID-Lines and will keep the chart pushing to the most recent bar. Once scrolling away from the "front", the Bid and Ask Lines will disapear and the chart will not jump to the front anymore.


Fractals Indicator

This Utility has two fractals indicators included, with the ability to set the periods of consideration individually. In case both fractal types fall onto the same bar, the color will (by default) change to Gold.


Data-Feed-Verification

Also included is a data feed verification indicator, which shows price and time gaps in the market's data-feed. 


#tags chart,freefloat,free floating,floating,charting,cross hair,crosshair,sync,multi chart crosshair,multichart crosshair, multi chart cross hair,multi chart crosshair,mtf,multi time frame,scroll,scrolling,fastscroll,fast scrolling,slowscroll,slow scrolling,draw,drawing,front market,autoscroll,rectangle,measure,measurement,zoom,focused zoom,OHLC data,open high low close,times,gmt,timezone,front market,tradingview, trading view,guidants,trendspider,robinhood,quadency,protrader

Reviews 4
tomreo
61
tomreo 2023.06.25 12:06 
 

I previously wrote that the indicator has bugs.

Now I sat down with Dominik and we found the errors together and were able to find out right away that it was my connection to the server (I have my Metatrader running on a server). I've always had an RDP connection to the server with no restrictions.

Error was, Microsoft didn't pass the key commands correctly.

Now I have an RDP connection from Parallels.

So the MQL Chart indicator is very well programmed and everything works very well.

Thank you Dominic for your work

greeting

Tomreo

kodiak347
80
kodiak347 2022.08.30 23:36 
 

Excellent tool. I am new to the MT5 platform but have experience with Tradingview and love the ease of using their charts and indicators. MQLplus helps bridge the gap between Tradingview and MT5 really well. Glad I found it.

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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Utilities
Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
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Tlaloc22
65
Tlaloc22 2024.01.29 16:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dominik Egert
5509
Reply from developer Dominik Egert 2024.01.29 17:39
I feel sorry for your bad experience, let me check and come back to you. I have just checked the products functionality, and it is working on my Terminal MT5 Build 4153. - Please explain your problem in detail, so that I can help you.
tomreo
61
tomreo 2023.06.25 12:06 
 

I previously wrote that the indicator has bugs.

Now I sat down with Dominik and we found the errors together and were able to find out right away that it was my connection to the server (I have my Metatrader running on a server). I've always had an RDP connection to the server with no restrictions.

Error was, Microsoft didn't pass the key commands correctly.

Now I have an RDP connection from Parallels.

So the MQL Chart indicator is very well programmed and everything works very well.

Thank you Dominic for your work

greeting

Tomreo

Dominik Egert
5509
Reply from developer Dominik Egert 2023.06.25 12:12
Is this a review or a question to comment on. Please consider writing in English, as other do not understand German in this part of the forum. As to your request: Bitte folgen Sie der Anleitung, die zu diesem Produkt gehört. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748350 Sollten Sie Probleme beim Verstehen des Textes haben, bitte ich Sie mich dies wissen zu lassen. Gerne helfe ich dann entsprechend weiter. Auch in PM oder über die "Comments", in einem Review sollte das nicht diskutiert und gelöst werden.
kodiak347
80
kodiak347 2022.08.30 23:36 
 

Excellent tool. I am new to the MT5 platform but have experience with Tradingview and love the ease of using their charts and indicators. MQLplus helps bridge the gap between Tradingview and MT5 really well. Glad I found it.

Michael Wills
85
Michael Wills 2022.08.01 21:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dominik Egert
5509
Reply from developer Dominik Egert 2022.08.02 01:58
Thank you for your feedback, in fact having a sync ID is a great idea. I will think about how to implement this in version 2.0, which is still waiting to be finished, since April... - It will introduce a much faster cross hair on chart, and some other nice advancements. There is currently no date to when work will be finished. - Work on it is conducted continuously. - As a sidenote, you can copy the crosshair to different symbols, jsut input the symbol you target in the input settings.
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