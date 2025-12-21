Aurelia Forge

Aurelia Forge is a premium Expert Advisor designed for disciplined, professional trading — with a strong focus on XAUUSD (Gold) and other volatile instruments. It leverages proven technical signals to enter trends and intelligently manages positions through structured averaging, delivering consistent performance in dynamic markets.

Elegant in design and robust in execution, Aurelia Forge combines precision entry timing with sophisticated position management, global basket exits, and comprehensive risk controls — all in clean, optimized MQL5 code.

Why Traders Trust Aurelia Forge

  • Excels at capturing and riding Gold's characteristic deep pullbacks.
  • Strict rule-based logic minimizes emotional decisions.
  • Highly adaptable: suits aggressive or conservative styles via simple parameter toggles.
  • Built-in safeguards for capital protection and controlled exposure.

Ideal For

  • Gold trend and grid traders
  • Hands-off portfolio enhancers
  • Anyone seeking a reliable, high-quality volatility system

Parameter Overview Aurelia Forge offers full customization through intuitive inputs covering risk management, timeframe selection, core strategy settings, exit rules, session filters, and behavioral modes. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD, but the EA adapts easily to your preferred style.

Ready to elevate your trading?

Aurelia Forge delivers professional-grade results with minimal fuss. For detailed setup instructions, optimized set files, recommended parameters, and personal guidance — please contact me directly.

Forge your edge with Aurelia Forge. 🛡️✨


Disclaimer & Risk Notice


Please be aware that this EA is based on a grid trading strategy, which carries inherent risk. While grid systems can be effective under certain market conditions, they may also experience periods of increased drawdown. It is important to fully understand how this type of strategy works before using it on a live account.

I have been using this strategy successfully on my own live account for an extended period of time. However, please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and market conditions can change at any time.

You should never trade or invest funds that you cannot afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account and to adjust the settings according to your own risk tolerance before going live.

The EA includes a hard stop protection mechanism for risk control. That said, my personal live trading setup does not use a fixed stop loss, as backtests with stop losses did not produce satisfactory results. Users are free to configure this according to their own preferences and risk management rules.

Please note that the seller does not guarantee any return on investment (ROI) and accepts no responsibility for trading losses. By using this EA, you acknowledge and accept all associated risks and take full responsibility for your trading decisions.


