Multifunctional universal Expert Advisor that is designed for automatic or semi-automatic trading on various strategies using different indicators. To do this, you need to fill out a template file in which you can select up to 30 variables and up to 15 conditions for sale or purchase. The Expert Advisor has a mini panel for manual trading, as well as the ability to trade along trend lines for both breakdown and rebound. Thanks to the buttons in the strategy tester, you can practice trading on history.

