Spectre

Multifunctional universal Expert Advisor that is designed for automatic or semi-automatic trading on various strategies using different indicators. To do this, you need to fill out a template file in which you can select up to 30 variables and up to 15 conditions for sale or purchase. The Expert Advisor has a mini panel for manual trading, as well as the ability to trade along trend lines for both breakdown and rebound. Thanks to the buttons in the strategy tester, you can practice trading on history.
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Experts
EA News that includes multiple strategies for trading rapid price swings. It is designed to simplify the placement of pending orders at a specified distance from the price of price channel. The EA can trade both the price breakouts and rebounds. There are two trading modes: Automatic - the EA downloads the news from the site http://ec.forexprostools.com/. When it finds the symbol of the currency pair and the specified volatility of the news, it places pending orders several minutes before the re
FREE
Univers Trailing Stop
Konstantin Kotlov
3 (2)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor allows to move the stop loss following the price, which gives you the ability to protect the floating profit from sudden price reversals. It is possible to use a simple trailing stop which moves the stop loss at the specified distance from the price, as well as based others based on various indicators. Parameters Magic - unique magic number for identifying positions, if 0 - no number; Trailing - select the type of trailing stop: Simple, Fractals, ParabolicSar, ZigZag; Trailin
FREE
Spectre MT5
Konstantin Kotlov
Experts
Multifunctional universal Expert Advisor that is designed for automatic or semi-automatic trading on various strategies using different indicators. To do this, you need to fill out a template file in which you can select up to 30 variables and up to 15 conditions for sale or purchase. The Expert Advisor has a mini panel for manual trading, as well as the ability to trade along trend lines for both breakdown and rebound. Thanks to the buttons in the strategy tester, you can practice trading on hi
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