Statistical Arbitrage Cointegrated Pairs Trading

4

This robot trades a pair of two symbols at the go and as such it cannot be tested with strategy tester in Metatrader 4. The reason being that Metatrader 4 strategy tester cannot synchronize price timing for more than one symbol at the time. To test this robot successfully, one has to run it in real-time on a demo account and monitor it for days.

Statistical Arbitrage Cointegrated Pairs Trading Robot is an expert advisor executable on any PC running Metatrader 4. A linear regression is applied on two symbols (i.e. Stocks or Forex symbols) historical prices and the cointegration test is performed on the residual from the regression. If the two instruments are cointegrated then the residual will be a stationary process (i.e. white noise) which is a lot more predictable than the individual instrument price which is often nonstationary (i.e. random walk) thus hard to predict. This robot is based on trading such a stationary residual process whereby it exploits the mean-reversion property of stationary processes. That is, when conditions allow, the robot will always bet on the residual crossing the mean from time to time.

In its usage, the user will need to register with one broker of choice. The required minimum deposit per traded pair depends very much on the set lot size and the measured standard deviation (shown as the right-most number on displayed Regression Model). For example, if the LotSize is set to 0.01 standard lots (which is 1000 units), LotRatio set to 2.00 and the measured standard deviation is 0.0070, then the recommended minimum deposit for trading just that pair alone will be 7.5*(2.00 + 1)*1000*$0.0070 = $158.00. When taking into account margin requirement and floating losses, it is always better to have more than the minimum required funds (i.e. $200 rather than $158 is a good choice for the example above). This model has a sufficiently low risk and good returns in a long run but it is not a get-rich quick scheme (it is more of an investment strategy and as such needs patience as a trade can a week or so before closing). However, the entry opportunities are rare (i.e. can go several days without any good entry for one chosen pair of instruments) so the user might compensate for this by trading several pairs to make up for the rareness of the entry & exit opportunities.


Input Parameters:

1.  N is the data size for building linear regression model. By default, this is set to N = 9000. Lowering this value can affect the strength or accuracy of the robot.

2. Magic is the magic number used to uniquely mark/identify trades opened by this robot in the presence of other robots. By default, this is set to magic = 1000. As such, every instance of this robot (if you run multiple instances on the same MT4 app) should have unique magic number and the difference between any two chosen magic number should be atleast 6 to avoid overlaps that can confuses the robot. This is because when you set a magic number as 1000, the program internal creates others magic numbers from 1001 up to 1005. If you run another instance of this robot, you should not choose a magic number in the range from 1000 to 1005 otherwise the robot will end up being confused and close wrong trades due to overlapping magic numbers.

3. LotSize is the nominal lot size. By default, this is set to LotSize = 0.01. It can be changed depending on how much funds are available in the account.

4. LotRatio represents the lot size ratio (1.00 : LotRatio) of the two symbols formig a pair. This means for each complete transaction, a total of (LotRatio + 1)*LotSize lots will be used. As such LotRatio should not be set so high that one transaction ends up taking a large fraction of the funds. If a traded pair requires too much LotRatio, it is best to abandon that pair and look for others. By default LotRatio is set to 2.00. LotRatio should only be increased if the funds allow, otherwise change the traded pair to one which require smaller LotRatio. 

5. Symbols are two instruments/symbols that form one traded pair. By default this is set to Symbols  It is best to choose two symbols that are already known to be related (positive or negative comovement or correlation). If the chosen symbols do not show good evidence of relationship (either goodness of fit of less than 0% or correlation coefficient below 25% or cointegration p-Value measure of atleast 10%) the robot will not open any trade.

6. TimeFrame is the time frame for the price data used. By default this is set to 1 hour.

Reviews 1
Victor Angel Revilla Marquez
2562
Victor Angel Revilla Marquez 2024.11.27 21:36 
 

Hello, last Thursday we purchased 1 month of usage for the bot, but when trying to install it, it says the license has expired. Please help.

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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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Victor Angel Revilla Marquez
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Victor Angel Revilla Marquez 2024.11.27 21:36 
 

Hello, last Thursday we purchased 1 month of usage for the bot, but when trying to install it, it says the license has expired. Please help.

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