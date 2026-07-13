Prop Firm Phase Protection

Introduction

Take full control of your funded trading accounts with PropFirm Dashboard, a professional dashboard specifically designed for traders who participate in Prop Firm challenges and need to monitor every stage of the evaluation process in real time.

Developed for MetaTrader 5, this system continuously monitors the most important parameters of a funded account: profit target, maximum daily loss, maximum drawdown, minimum trading days and challenge progress. All information is displayed through a modern and intuitive dashboard that updates automatically.

PropFirm Dashboard does not simply display information; it helps protect your account against risk management mistakes. When the configured phase target is reached together with the selected safety buffer, the system can automatically close open positions, stop trading activity and send a notification to ensure the correct completion of your challenge.

Product Features

Professional dashboard for monitoring Prop Firm challenges directly inside MetaTrader 5.

Real-time tracking of balance, equity and accumulated profit.

Automatic calculation of progress towards the profit target.

Visual monitoring of the maximum daily loss limit.

Complete tracking of the account maximum drawdown.

Trading days counter and daily trade activity monitoring.

Custom configuration of challenge phases, targets and risk limits.

Automatic updates without manual intervention.

Automatic position closing when the challenge target is completed.

Push notifications when important account conditions are reached.

Intelligent Challenge Management

PropFirm Dashboard continuously analyzes your account conditions to show exactly how much progress remains, how much risk is still available and whether you are approaching any Prop Firm rule violation.

Automatic Capital Protection

Once the configured target and safety buffer are reached, the system can automatically close all open positions, preventing unnecessary trading after successfully achieving the challenge objective.

Professional Risk Control

Monitor the most important parameters of any funded account: daily loss limit, maximum drawdown and profit target progress. All information is displayed through visual indicators and status bars for quick and efficient decision-making.

Smart Alerts and Notifications

Receive alerts when important conditions occur, such as target completion, daily loss limit reached or critical drawdown levels, allowing you to react quickly and protect your account.

Real-Time Visual Dashboard

A modern integrated dashboard inside MetaTrader 5 displays all essential account information in a single view: current phase, equity, profits, remaining limits, progress percentage and challenge status.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Designed to adapt to different evaluation models and funded account rules, allowing you to configure profit targets, loss limits and minimum trading requirements according to each challenge.

Applications

PropFirm Dashboard is the ideal tool for:

Traders participating in Prop Firm challenges.

Users managing funded accounts with strict risk limitations.

Algorithmic traders who need automated account supervision.

Traders who want to avoid losing a challenge by overtrading after reaching the target.

Users looking for professional risk management inside MetaTrader 5.

A professional tool created to control, protect and complete Prop Firm challenges through advanced monitoring, intelligent risk management and automated execution.