CodEx

4.17

Operation of the CodEx Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear.

Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[10]=10011[2], the obtained sequence of candles is [bear][bear][bull][bull].

In the input parameters, the patterns for buy signals are encoded. The EA obtains the patterns for sell signals by inverting the initial patterns.


Input parameters

  • Code Set - string parameter that contains numbers separated by comma - codes of candlestick patterns for buying, used in trading and in testing of the EA.
  • Code - numeric parameter, that contains the code of the candlestick pattern of the buy signal, used in optimization of the EA.
  • Stop Loss - loss fixing level in points.
  • Take Profit - profit fixing levels in points.
  • Lot - lot size.

The screenshots demonstrate the backtesting results. The Expert Advisor was tested on EURUSD H1 in the "Every tick" mode from 04.01.2016 to 13.08.2017, with the values Code Set=34, Lot=0.1.

Reviews 10
Harrier21
23
Harrier21 2022.06.05 15:46 
 

veryGd

ai1111
702
ai1111 2021.03.16 21:01 
 

Спасибо, хорошая работа!!!!

DAUDI GABRIEL LWILA
137
DAUDI GABRIEL LWILA 2020.10.24 19:31 
 

It's good but keeps on detaching on my mt5 I don't know the reasons. Can you please assist

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Aura Gold Pro Edition
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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javaai
559
javaai 2025.05.07 00:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Borys Ivanov
338
Borys Ivanov 2022.10.15 10:13 
 

2022.10.15 10:13:33.692 Core 1 2022.10.07 19:59:59 failed market buy 0.01 EURUSD [Unsupported filling mode]

Alberthto23
174
Alberthto23 2022.10.12 18:35 
 

Não gostei para mim não funcionou.

Harrier21
23
Harrier21 2022.06.05 15:46 
 

veryGd

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.26 09:25 
 

Good job.

ai1111
702
ai1111 2021.03.16 21:01 
 

Спасибо, хорошая работа!!!!

DAUDI GABRIEL LWILA
137
DAUDI GABRIEL LWILA 2020.10.24 19:31 
 

It's good but keeps on detaching on my mt5 I don't know the reasons. Can you please assist

Anton Gorin
13874
Reply from developer Anton Gorin 2020.10.26 08:59
Are there any messages on the Experts tab in your MetaTrader 5 terminal?
[Deleted] 2019.01.01 03:03 
 

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Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
2009
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2018.06.06 00:01 
 

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Andrey Litvichenko
7688
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.17 05:48 
 

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