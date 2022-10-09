Flow to Success

This Robot allows the execution of orders following the trend, whether it is bullish or bearish, it has been tested in the EUR/USD pair in a time range of 8 years from from  2015 to 2022  with a few more than  1000% profit results, it has excellent capital management since it will depend on the The amount entered will also calculate the lottery to reduce the risk of loss.

The robot calculates the lottery from 100 dollars but it is recommended in accounts with a minimum of 1000 dollars

The robot only trades with spread less than or equal to 16

IMPORTANT NOTE: This robot is programmed for micro accounts because of this way the results are more profitables, it must not be placed in standard accounts because acording to its programation it could generate loss(Althought is possible set to standar acounts also but with a different  programation), the robot is programmed so that once the million dollars are reached, it stops operating due to operating restrictions, for which it is required to restart it with smaller accounts to a million(Althougt it will depend of the broker where is installed if your broker  don´t have any restriction  is possible set to get unlimited  profits)


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Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
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Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
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