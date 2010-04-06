Circuit EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Alexander Chertnik
- Sürüm: 1.0
Circuit Expert Advisor.
EA uses arbitrage system of entering both direction of the market.
In addition EA has built in Filter Engine for triggering the trades.
All trades covered by fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit.
- No Grid, No Martingale, Works with high spread.
- This EA operates only once per bar opening.
- Fast methods of strategy testing and optimization are valid. User can test / optimize by model: (control point) / (open prices only)
developed, tested and optimized on " VantageMarkets ", " IFCMarkets " platforms.