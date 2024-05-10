Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader! / MT5 Version





Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of interest, such as support and resistance levels, accumulation and distribution zones, and significant control points. Unlike a normal volume indicator which indicates the trading volume on a specific day, Basic Volume Profile shows you the trading volume for a specific price.





Our indicator features an intuitive and customizable interface that allows you to tailor it to your trading preferences.





Features

Clear display of the volume profile on the price chart.

Quick identification of areas of high and low volume activity.

Full customization of colors and styles to suit your trading style.

Supports multiple timeframes for comprehensive analysis.

Dedicated technical support to ensure a smooth experience.





Configuration Parameters