Extremum Save

  • Experts
  • Ruslan Papou
    Ruslan Papou

    Ruslan Papou

    4.3 (8)
    UP Group is a team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience in studying and practicing in the field of foreign exchange markets.
    8 products
  • Version: 8.0
  • Updated: 31 January 2023
  • Activations: 10
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4 

Community UP Group Join

Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio.
Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results.
Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.  Every order is protected with low fixed SL, which makes trading as safe as possible.
Extremum Save probe the market with short orders in order to open a longer position at the first opportunity.

Advantages of Extremum Save:

  • fully automated trading algorithm that does not require optimization.
  • each order has its own fixed short stop loss
  • Perfect SL/TP rationo risky methods
  • tested both on historical data with maximal modelling quality and in real conditions
  • possibility to trade from 1 USD (cent accounts).
  • maximal fast support in any questions
  • minimal amount of parameters

Recommendations:

  • EURUSD H1
  • deposit 100 USD and more
  • ECN accounts or any other accounts with low spreads and low stops
  • VPS server for faster and more secure order execution

Parameters:

1. Lot Selection - select lot mode

    • Fix_Lot
    • Dynamic_Lot
2. Stop Loss - SL level in points
3. Trailing - Trailing Stop
4. TrallStep - distance, after which Trailin Stop is activated
5. Spread
6. Magic


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Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2023.03.25 03:55 
 

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Medaka
181
Medaka 2023.01.06 04:18 
 

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Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2023.01.06 13:04
Thank you very much for your feedback and trust. I will gladly answer any of your questions. Have a great trading :)
Nattapon Tanapatsopon
171
Nattapon Tanapatsopon 2022.12.23 06:43 
 

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Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.12.23 15:36
Good afternoon. Thank you for your purchase. I hope that all your wishes will be justified and you will be completely satisfied with the work of the program
Kashta
1333
Kashta 2022.12.10 16:32 
 

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Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.12.10 16:36
Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the review. We are constantly working and will work to improve our products. Have a good day and have a great trade :)
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2022.11.28 17:13 
 

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Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.11.28 17:17
Thank you very much for your feedback. We are very glad that you are with us and are always happy to help our customers. Be sure to write if you have any questions. Thanks a lot :)
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