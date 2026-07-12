Smart Rebound Scalper

Keltner Sniper M1 - Smart Rebound Scalper

Many EAs promise overnight riches with aggressive, reckless strategies. But as experienced traders know, the most important thing is how to survive in the market and stay profitable.

Welcome to Keltner Sniper EA, an advanced M1 Scalping system specifically engineered for the extreme volatility of XAUUSD (Gold). Instead of chasing blind breakouts or getting trapped in market noise, this EA acts like a true sniper: it waits for the perfect trend alignment, patiently looks for a price pullback (Rebound), and executes with deadly precision.

🌟 THE CORE PHILOSOPHY

This EA is built on the proven concept of Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Following combined with Dynamic Support/Resistance Rebounds. It utilizes the Keltner Channel and Moving Averages to identify the institutional trend on Higher Timeframes (H4 & M15), while executing surgical entries on the M1 timeframe.

🔥 STANDOUT FEATURES

  • 🛡️ Smart V-Shape Reversal Guard (Anti-Lag Technology): The biggest enemy of MTF scalping is Higher Timeframe lag during sudden trend reversals. Keltner Sniper features a "Smart Guard" that constantly monitors the M1 slope. If the market aggressively reverses (V-Shape), the EA will instantly block false signals, saving your account from consecutive losses!

  • 🎯 100% Pure Rebound Logic: No more buying at the absolute top or selling at the bottom. The EA strictly waits for the price to retrace and test the Keltner Outer Bands or Middle EMA before pulling the trigger.

  • 💰 Pro-Level Risk Management (Partial Close): Securing your capital is our #1 priority. The EA features an auto Break-Even system that automatically locks your trade and cashes out 50% of your lot size (Partial Close) once a specific profit target is reached. Let the remaining 50% run with a Trailing Stop!

  • ⏳ Live "Warm-Up" Cooldowns: To protect your equity from sudden spread spikes or market gaps, the EA uses a Startup Cooldown and Daily Open Cooldown. It simulates live market conditions before unlocking real executions.

  • 🖥️ Auto-Draw Visuals & Multi-Language UI: Simply drag and drop the EA onto an empty chart. It will automatically draw the Keltner Bands and display a beautiful, fully informative Dashboard. Supports both English and Indonesian languages directly from the inputs!

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Cent Account highly recommended for safe compounding)

  • Broker Type: Low Spread, ECN/Raw account type is highly advised.

  • VPS: A fast VPS with low latency to your broker server is strictly recommended for M1 scalping.

📊 PARAMETER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Rebound Zone: Choose to trade pullbacks strictly at the Middle EMA, Outer Bands, or Both!

  • Rebound Tolerance: Adjustable ATR-based tolerance so the EA doesn't miss valid bounces.

  • Lot Size: Fixed lot sizing. (Please use even numbers like 0.02, 0.10, or 2.00 so the 50% Partial Close feature can work perfectly).

Stop gambling on every M1 candle. Start trading with discipline, survive the volatility, and compound your profit steadily.

Try it on the Strategy Tester today and watch the Smart Reversal Guard save your capital in real-time!


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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
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Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
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Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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