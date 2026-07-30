Scalper See
- Experts
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- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 5
Title:
Scalper SEE
Subtitle / Short Description:
Advanced high-precision M1 scalping system designed exclusively for gold markets. Built with multi-indicator confirmation, trend filters, and intelligent partial profit-taking to maximize stability.
Description:
Overview Scalper SEE is an institutional-grade automated trading system engineered specifically for high-frequency price action dynamics on XAUUSD / XAUUSC (Timeframe M1). Rather than relying on dangerous grid or martingale strategies, this system focuses on precision, trend alignment, and disciplined risk management.
Core Features & Strategy
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Multi-Indicator Confluence: Entries require precise validation across multiple technical layers, including dual EMA trends, RSI momentum, MACD cross signals, and Parabolic SAR confirmation to filter out false breakouts.
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Higher Timeframe (HTF) Trend Shield: Filters out counter-trend noise by aligning M1 executions with macro-trend directions (e.g., H1).
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5-Step Partial Take Profit (TP): Automatically locks in profits incrementally across 5 distinct milestones as the market moves in your favor, securing gains and reducing open-exposure risk.
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Advanced Risk Protection: Built-in options for Fixed Stop Loss, Price Action High/Low SL, and dynamic EMA Trailing Stop-Loss mechanisms.
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Smart Time & Session Filters: Restricts trading during volatile or low-liquidity hours, allowing you to bypass dangerous market conditions or major news spikes.
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Custom Step Money Management: Automated lot-sizing scaled cleanly with account balance milestones.
Recommendations for Best Performance
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Asset: XAUUSD / XAUUSC only.
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Timeframe: M1 (Strictly optimized for 1-minute charts).
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Account Type: Raw Spread, ECN, or Zero-spread accounts with low latency are strongly recommended to minimize slippage on M1 scalping.
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VPS: A reliable Forex VPS (Virtual Private Server) with execution speeds under 10ms is advised.