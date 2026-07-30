Scalper SEE 

Horus AI Nestor Alejandro Chiariello Experts

Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI , I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous Strategies , adapting it to the Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning , that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova