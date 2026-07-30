Scalper See

Title:

Scalper SEE 

Subtitle / Short Description:

Advanced high-precision M1 scalping system designed exclusively for gold markets. Built with multi-indicator confirmation, trend filters, and intelligent partial profit-taking to maximize stability.

Description:

Overview Scalper SEE  is an institutional-grade automated trading system engineered specifically for high-frequency price action dynamics on XAUUSD / XAUUSC (Timeframe M1). Rather than relying on dangerous grid or martingale strategies, this system focuses on precision, trend alignment, and disciplined risk management.

Core Features & Strategy

  • Multi-Indicator Confluence: Entries require precise validation across multiple technical layers, including dual EMA trends, RSI momentum, MACD cross signals, and Parabolic SAR confirmation to filter out false breakouts.

  • Higher Timeframe (HTF) Trend Shield: Filters out counter-trend noise by aligning M1 executions with macro-trend directions (e.g., H1).

  • 5-Step Partial Take Profit (TP): Automatically locks in profits incrementally across 5 distinct milestones as the market moves in your favor, securing gains and reducing open-exposure risk.

  • Advanced Risk Protection: Built-in options for Fixed Stop Loss, Price Action High/Low SL, and dynamic EMA Trailing Stop-Loss mechanisms.

  • Smart Time & Session Filters: Restricts trading during volatile or low-liquidity hours, allowing you to bypass dangerous market conditions or major news spikes.

  • Custom Step Money Management: Automated lot-sizing scaled cleanly with account balance milestones.

Recommendations for Best Performance

  • Asset: XAUUSD / XAUUSC only.

  • Timeframe: M1 (Strictly optimized for 1-minute charts).

  • Account Type: Raw Spread, ECN, or Zero-spread accounts with low latency are strongly recommended to minimize slippage on M1 scalping.

  • VPS: A reliable Forex VPS (Virtual Private Server) with execution speeds under 10ms is advised.


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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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