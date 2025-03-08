Trade Mirror Follower

5

Advanced Trade Mirror is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments.

Get the Trade Mirror Master here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891

Specification:

  • Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated master situation
  • Follower ID:  Identity value of follower terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated follower situation
  • Volume Multiplier: Multiply the lot size of master position/order by this value
  • Volume rounding type: Strategy to round the resulting lot size after multiplication
  • Min Volume: Limit the minimum lot size after multiplication
  • Max Volume: Limit the maximum lot size after multiplication 
  • Symbol Prefix: This prefix will be added to the symbol received from master
  • Symbol Suffix: This suffix will be added to the symbol received from master
  • Operation Mode:
    All Operation: Allow open new trades, modify and close existing trades
    Modify Only: Only allow modifying and closing existing trades
    No Operation: Do not allow any operation from master
  • Copy positions on start: If set to true, the program will immediately copy all missing trades from master when it starts
  • Sync Internal: The delay in milliseconds for checking trades from master terminal
  • Magic Number: Trades opened by the follower program will have this magic number
  • Deviation: Set the deviation for executing trades


Reviews 1
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
550
Akhmad Khoirul Anam 2025.04.11 07:21 
 

nice tools, recomended and i review as well on my youtube channel @with.humble https://www.youtube.com/@With.humble

