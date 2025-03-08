Trade Mirror Follower

Advanced Trade Mirror is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments.

Get the Trade Mirror Master here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891



Specification:



Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated master situation

Follower ID: Identity value of follower terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated follower situation

Volume Multiplier: Multiply the lot size of master position/order by this value

Volume rounding type: Strategy to round the resulting lot size after multiplication



Min Volume: Limit the minimum lot size after multiplication

Max Volume: Limit the maximum lot size after multiplication

Symbol Prefix: This prefix will be added to the symbol received from master

Symbol Suffix: This suffix will be added to the symbol received from master

Operation Mode:

All Operation: Allow open new trades, modify and close existing trades

Modify Only: Only allow modifying and closing existing trades

No Operation: Do not allow any operation from master



Copy positions on start: If set to true , the program will immediately copy all missing trades from master when it starts

, the program will immediately copy all missing trades from master when it starts Sync Internal: The delay in milliseconds for checking trades from master terminal

Magic Number: Trades opened by the follower program will have this magic number

Deviation: Set the deviation for executing trades



