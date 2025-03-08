Trade Mirror Follower
- Utilities
- Nguyen Thanh Cong
- Version: 1.1
Advanced Trade Mirror is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments.
Specification:
- Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated master situation
- Follower ID: Identity value of follower terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated follower situation
- Volume Multiplier: Multiply the lot size of master position/order by this value
- Volume rounding type: Strategy to round the resulting lot size after multiplication
- Min Volume: Limit the minimum lot size after multiplication
- Max Volume: Limit the maximum lot size after multiplication
- Symbol Prefix: This prefix will be added to the symbol received from master
- Symbol Suffix: This suffix will be added to the symbol received from master
- Operation Mode:
All Operation: Allow open new trades, modify and close existing trades
Modify Only: Only allow modifying and closing existing trades
No Operation: Do not allow any operation from master
- Copy positions on start: If set to true, the program will immediately copy all missing trades from master when it starts
- Sync Internal: The delay in milliseconds for checking trades from master terminal
- Magic Number: Trades opened by the follower program will have this magic number
- Deviation: Set the deviation for executing trades
nice tools, recomended and i review as well on my youtube channel @with.humble https://www.youtube.com/@With.humble