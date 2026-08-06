BuntuFx Copier

First 10 Copies is Free

BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Main Features

  • MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying

  • Market and pending order synchronization

  • Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying

  • Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence

  • Symbol mapping and suffix support

  • Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters

  • Reverse trading mode

  • Layer-based copying

  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Drawdown protection

  • Master offline detection

  • Persistent ticket mapping and automatic reconciliation

  • Duplicate Master and Slave protection

Simple Dashboard

The dashboard displays only essential information.

Master

  • Connection status

  • Number of published orders

  • Local account, server, and magic number

  • Connected Slave accounts

  • Order lots, floating profit/loss, and connection status

  • Latest synchronization activity

Slave

  • Master connection status

  • Number of mapped positions

  • Local account, server, and magic number

  • Polling speed, slippage, and retry settings

  • Latest copied-trade activity

User Guide

For complete installation instructions, input explanations, configuration examples, and troubleshooting, please read the full user guide:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773129

Requirements

  • MT5 hedging account

  • Algorithmic trading enabled if slave

  • Master and Slave terminals running on the same computer or VPS

  • Matching channel name on both sides

Risk Warning

Trade copying does not guarantee identical results between accounts. Differences may occur due to spread, slippage, latency, broker specifications, margin, and market conditions. Always test on a demo account before live use.

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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BuntuFx Copier MT4
Muhammad Syahrul
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BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Main Features MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying Market and pending order synchronization Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence Symbol mapping and suffix support Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters Reverse trading mode Layer-based copying
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