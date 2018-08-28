Just Copier MT5

4.75

"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC.

One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots.

Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. 

Any type of copy is available.

MT4 -> MT5

MT4 -> MT4

MT5 -> MT5

MT5 -> MT4

If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately.

Just Copier can copy Pending Orders, Stoploss and Takeprofit.

In one terminal, "Just Copier" can be functioning as a Master and at the same time also as a Slave. So that Just Copier can be used as a tool to copy trading as a Slave and then immediately send trading signals as a Master.

Slave mode can copy several Masters.

Button on Master / Slave: shows Running / Stop


Special features:

Prefix: mark at the beginning of the symbol

Suffix: sign at the end of the symbol


Copy mode:

ByTicket: Copy trading based on each Order Ticket on the Master (for using on hedging account)

BySymbol: Copy trading based on Order Symbols that OP on the Master (for using on hedging account and netting account)



Copy Buy: true / false

Copy Sell: true / false

Copy Stop Loss: true / false

Copy Take Profit: true / false

Copy Pending Orders: true / false

Reverse Trading: to copy trading in opposite directions, including pending orders (Buy <> Sell, BuyLimit <> SellStop, BuyStop <> SellLimit)


Lot Multiply - copy of trades with the lot size increased by the specified multiplier.

Timer (in seconds) - event generation period of the timer for the copier operation. The greater the period, the less the load on the terminal.

Reviews 5
Andras Varga
653
Andras Varga 2020.10.12 22:21 
 

Agung is a very professional Seller. His assistance is fast and he helped me immediately to make his product running on my system. I strongly recommend his excellent support and products! I bought MT4 and MT5 version of Just Copier.

Jin Yu
246
Jin Yu 2020.02.19 16:55 
 

Value for money .

fw1admin
34
fw1admin 2018.11.10 14:22 
 

He did an execelnte work on the new version 2.15 corrected some bugs like the speed copy and everything else,i was used some renting versions more expensive from others manufacturers, this software is very good and delivers what promises. I highly recommend this version Thank You.

Recommended products
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Utilities
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files? Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Wind
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.56 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
TradeLink Pro Telegram Manager
Anh Tho Nguyen
Utilities
Elite Telegram Trade Copier & Community Manager (v3.94) Welcome to the ultimate solution for professional Telegram signal copying and community management. This Expert Advisor is not just a standard copier – it is a fully automated Trade Management Engine , a Signal Analytics Tool , and a Marketing Funnel for your own Telegram channels. Whether you want to automate trades from your favorite signal providers or manage your own VIP and Follower channels simultaneously, this EA handles everything:
FREE
Copy Local Pro
Algori Systems FZ-LLC
Utilities
Copy Local Pro — Ultra Fast MT5 Local Trade Copier Copy Local Pro is a high-speed local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that instantly replicates trades between multiple MT5 accounts on the same PC or VPS. Overview Execute trades on one account and automatically copy them to multiple accounts in real time. The copier runs entirely locally, providing ultra-low latency, stable execution, and full control over risk management without external servers. Key Features Fast local trade copying with near-
Copy Trade Client Pro MT5
Dechathorn Meetip
Utilities
Server Link >> h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160109 CopyTrade Slave is a lightweight, reliable local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that mirrors positions from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts using a fast shared-file mechanism. It is designed for signal providers, account managers, and traders who need precise synchronization of trades with flexible delay and lot control. ​ Main concept Role: Works as the Slave side of a local copy trading setup and receives trades fr
QuickCopy MT5 Local Trade Copier
Ahmad Idris Yahaya
Utilities
QuickCopy – Simple MT5 Local Trade Copier with Volume Factor QuickCopy is a lightweight and efficient MT5 local trade copier designed for traders who want to copy trades between accounts on the same computer quickly and reliably. With its simple setup and intuitive interface, QuickCopy makes managing multiple accounts easier than ever. Key Features: Local Account Copying: Instantly copies trades from your master account to one or more client accounts running on the same computer. Volume Factor A
KC Trade Copier Pro
Kaan Caliskan
Utilities
KC Trade Copier Pro is the ultimate local trade copying solution designed for high-performance trading on MetaTrader 5. Engineered for speed and reliability, it allows you to replicate trades between multiple accounts on the same PC or VPS with near-zero latency (1-5ms) . Whether you are a Prop Firm trader managing multiple funded accounts, a portfolio manager, or a scalper requiring instant execution, KC Trade Copier Pro offers a professional alternative to expensive monthly subscription servi
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
King Trade Copier
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
KingCopier – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader (Master + Slave) KingCopier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to see the real cop
Gold Trade Copier Local Multi Terminal
Edwin Paul Perez Jarilla
Utilities
Trade Copier Simple Guide Trade Copier is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that lets you automatically copy trades from one account (the "Master") to another (the "Receiver"). It's designed for users who want to duplicate trading strategies across multiple accounts on the  same computer . No internet or external servers are needed—it uses a shared file on your machine to transfer trade info securely and quickly. How It Works Master Mode : Attach the EA to a chart on your main tradin
Apex Trade Copier MT5
Asanka Manikgama Arachchilage Don
Utilities
Apex Trade Copier is a local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It copies trades between MT4 and MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS and works in every combination, including MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4, across different brokers. It runs locally through a shared file, so there is no internet dependency, no DLL, and no monthly fee. One master account can feed any number of client accounts, and a single client can copy from up to eight masters at once. Each client sizes its trades
Quick Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920). Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Utilities
Copy trades between MT5 multi accounts and MT4  multi accounts  on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline. Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup. One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done. USER GUIDE How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? To copy trades between MT5
Trade Copier Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
OTE Trade Copier MT5
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
Utilities
OTE Trade Copier MT5 Trade Copier & Prop Firm Risk Manager Copy trades locally between MT5 terminals and across MT4/MT5 platforms on the same PC or VPS while protecting your funded accounts with advanced risk controls. IMPORTANT: Send me a message for the Complete User Manual Before Installation Why Traders Choose OTE Trade Copier MT5 Supports MT5 to MT5 trade copying Supports MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 when used with the MT4 version Designed for prop firm and funded account traders Daily drawd
Trade Copier Professional MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
MT5 Trade Copier Master EA
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Fast copier for sending trades to multiple MT4 / MT5 accounts. MT5 Trade Copier Master EA sends trades instantly from your master account to one or multiple slave accounts. Supports copying to: • MT5 accounts • MT4 accounts Perfect for: • Multi-account traders • Signal providers • Account managers • Personal account mirroring Main Features • Fast local trade copying • Low latency execution • Multiple slave accounts support • Copy open positions on startup • Stable file-based communication • Easy
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilities
Supported copying directions MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 ️ For MT4 ↔ MT5 copying you need   both versions   (MT4 + MT5). Working modes Master mode -  The terminal is the source of trades (orders are sent from it). Slave mode -  The terminal receives and copies trades from the Master. “From myself” mode -  Deal multiplier mode (useful if you trade via Signals). What can be copied Buy / Sell trades All symbols or
Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Utilities
Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA) Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.    Telegram Support Link :   @GoldBotXSupport Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:      https://wa.me/447378910922 This Slave EA is complete
FREE
OneClick Trade Panel
Mustafa Pishori
Utilities
OneClick Trade Panel is a professional trade management tool that puts essential trading functions at your fingertips. Designed for traders who need quick and efficient trade management, this EA simplifies complex trading tasks into single-click operations. This tool helps you manage your open positions faster and more efficiently than traditional manual methods. What This EA Does This Expert Assistant provides three key trade management functions: Move SL/TP to Breakeven   - Smart trade protect
Gold Sniper Panel Master Pro
Geunho Kim
Utilities
Gold Sniper Panel Master Pro High-Precision Manual Trading Terminal for Scalpers Gold Sniper Panel Master Pro is a sophisticated trading utility designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and surgical control over their positions. This all-in-one dashboard streamlines manual execution and introduces an advanced recovery engine to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. Key Features Dual-Orientation Interface : Instantly toggle between Horizontal and Vertical layouts to perfe
CopyIQ
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Utilities
CopyIQ mirrors your trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same Windows PC - one source account feeding as many receiver accounts as you need. Everything happens locally on the one machine: no VPS, no DLLs, and no internet link between terminals to lag or break. A trade on your source account reaches every receiver in milliseconds. CopyIQ was built by studying where other local copiers let traders down - copies that arrive late, lot sizes that ignore the receiving account, symbols
Metatrader to telegram copier
Lawrence Chilambe Mkandawire
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Copier Pro is a powerful Expert Advisor built to solve one of the biggest challenges faced by signal providers and active traders: fast, reliable, and professional trade broadcasting . Many traders lose subscribers, miss opportunities, or create confusion because they manually type signals, delay trade updates, or send incomplete trade details. Others open trades from their phone and struggle to instantly share them with their Telegram audience. This tool eliminates those problem
Comprehensive Risk Management Tool
Sami Triki
Utilities
Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations. Key Features Risk Management Controls: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons Choice between Equit
Trend Alignment Scanner Pro
Arif Yudis Tanto
Utilities
Trend Alignment Scanner Pro The Ultimate Volatility Direction Score Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Are you tired of flipping through dozens of charts just to find a single valid setup? Meet Trend Alignment Scanner Pro , an institutional-grade multi-symbol, multi-timeframe dashboard engineered to detect high-probability market imbalances in real-time. Powered by our proprietary Volatility Direction Score (VDS) Engine , this scanner filters out market noise and ranks the most explosive, trend-aligned
Magic Storm MT5
Reni
5 (1)
Experts
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Veniqor Smart Trade Copier PRO
Jan Stepan
Utilities
VENIQOR Smart Trade Copier PRO is more than a simple MT5 trade copier. It combines fast local trade synchronization with flexible risk management, Account Protection and optional News Protection for every Receiver account. As with our other VENIQOR products, we welcome useful customer feedback and are happy to implement meaningful improvements and new features whenever possible. The same EA works as both Master and Receiver . One Master can copy trades to multiple Receivers running on the same
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount on the release of the tool: only for the next 3 buyers AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management T
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4.85 (13)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
More from author
Just Copier MT5 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Just Copier MT5" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20863) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  "Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of cop
FREE
Quick Copier MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Quick Copier MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34184) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. "Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier". The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot ca
FREE
Just Copier MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Just Copier MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.   Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. "Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of cop
FREE
Just Copier Pro MT4 Free
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
This is the Free Version of "Just Copier Pro MT4" (Please check : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34472) This free version is available to be used within 2 hours only, and it has limited features.  Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com. If you want to share your trading signal, but you dont want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.    "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in o
FREE
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (5)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Just Rider EA
Agung Imaduddin
Experts
Just Rider EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the using of martingale and hedging strategies. Linear Regression and Moving Average Indicator-based filter are used for entries. The minimum deposit is 100 USD (10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required. The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically reca
Just Line Trade
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
JustLineTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that are easy to use. There are 6 lines, namely Buy Line, TP Buy Line, SL Buy Line, Sell Line, TP Sell Line, and SL Sell Line. 6 The line is a trend line chart that we manually installed on the Chart. When the price reaches its Line, it will execute the order on the Panel Line Day Trade. JustLineTrader consists of a panel section for manual trading and part 6 lines for installing trend lines as triggers for order-send and order-c
Just Panel Trader
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
JustPanelTrader is an EA for trading manually using Graphic Objects that is easy to use.  Trading is done by clicking the button on the panel Button consists of Sell: To place a Sell order Buy: To place a Sell order SellLimit: To install a Sell order SellStop: To install a Sell Pending Order CloseAll: To close all orders and pending orders ClosePendingOrder: To delete all pending orders CloseSell: To close all Sell orders Close Buy: To close all Buy orders TextBox consists of LotRatio: to deter
Quick Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier". The copy can be done in one PC. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Quick Copier MT4" and "Quic
Just Copier Pro MT4
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
If you want to share your trading signal, but you do not want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.  "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC or over the internet. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. In "Globe" mode, the signal provider (master) have to give the password to signal receiver, (the password that is set in
Quick Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920). Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT
Just Copier Pro MT5
Agung Imaduddin
Utilities
If you want to share your trading signal, but you do not want to distribute your investor password, this product is fit with you.  "Just copier Pro" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC or over the internet. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. In "Globe" mode, the signal provider (master) have to give the password to signal receiver, (the password that is set in
Filter:
Andres Fernando Secrestat
187
Andres Fernando Secrestat 2022.12.19 16:35 
 

Excelent product, do what it should do perfectly. The service form Agung is excelent, he helped me to solve some issues with instalation. Thanks,

Andras Varga
653
Andras Varga 2020.10.12 22:21 
 

Agung is a very professional Seller. His assistance is fast and he helped me immediately to make his product running on my system. I strongly recommend his excellent support and products! I bought MT4 and MT5 version of Just Copier.

Jin Yu
246
Jin Yu 2020.02.19 16:55 
 

Value for money .

Andr3as
24
Andr3as 2019.02.25 20:44 
 

i really like it.. and for $30 its a steal

fw1admin
34
fw1admin 2018.11.10 14:22 
 

He did an execelnte work on the new version 2.15 corrected some bugs like the speed copy and everything else,i was used some renting versions more expensive from others manufacturers, this software is very good and delivers what promises. I highly recommend this version Thank You.

Reply to review