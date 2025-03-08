Trade Mirror Master
- Utilities
- Nguyen Thanh Cong
- Version: 1.1
Advanced Trade Mirror is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments.
Get the Trade Mirror Follower here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890
Specification:
- Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated master situation
- Symbol Prefix: This prefix will be removed from the symbol on master terminal before it is delivered to follower terminals
- Symbol Suffix: This suffix will be removed from the symbol on master terminal before it is delivered to follower terminals
- Symbols: Only send trades of symbols in this list to followers. Leave empty to copy all symbols. Symbol list must be separted by comma, Eg EURUSD, GBPUSD
- Magic: Only send trades with this magic number to followers. Set to 0 to copy all magic numbers
- Sync Internal: The delay in milliseconds before master positions and orders are sent to followers
nice tools, recomended and i review as well on my youtube channel @with.humble https://www.youtube.com/@With.humble