Trade Mirror Master

Advanced Trade Mirror is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments.



Get the Trade Mirror Follower here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890

Specification:



Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated master situation

Symbol Prefix: This prefix will be removed from the symbol on master terminal before it is delivered to follower terminals

Symbol Suffix: This suffix will be removed from the symbol on master terminal before it is delivered to follower terminals

Symbols: Only send trades of symbols in this list to followers. Leave empty to copy all symbols. Symbol list must be separted by comma, Eg EURUSD, GBPUSD

Magic: Only send trades with this magic number to followers. Set to 0 to copy all magic numbers

Sync Internal: The delay in milliseconds before master positions and orders are sent to followers



