Binance Futures Live an History Data

5
You can see Binance Futures data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you.

You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures.

Don't forget to set the timezone.

Binance it's 00:00 UTC.

You need to fix it according to your own country

You need to pre-install the free Binance Future Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/82891

After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market observation from the date you specify.

If there is an error during the download (internet disconnection, program freeze), when you turn Metatrader 5 off and on, the data will continue to be loaded automatically.

Reviews 1
Emirhan Inanc
178
Emirhan Inanc 2024.10.04 19:07 
 

ürün oldukça kullanışlı birçok grafik verisine ulaşılabiliyor yapılamayan birşey olduğunda satıcı sizinle iletişime geçip yardımcı oluyor :)

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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Level Fisher
Bahadir Hayiroglu
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With Fisher level indicator. Many settings can be changed by the user, indicator created with original calculation. You can adjust the levels you create according to yourself and provide more stable displays. What is Fisher indicator: It transforms data that does not normally show a normal distribution, such as market prices. In essence, the transformation helps to better identify price reversals on a chart by making peak swings relatively rare events.
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Binance Future Symbol List
Bahadir Hayiroglu
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Adds the symbols listed in Binance Future to Metatrader5  With this free file, you can list the entire list right away. You can easily install it on your demo account It is the first file to be uploaded for Binance Future Tick and is offered for free. Tools menu / Options / Expert Advisors / You need to select Use WebRequest for listed You can watch videos to add metatrader
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Binance Spot Symbol List
Bahadir Hayiroglu
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It adds the symbols listed on Binance Spot to the Metatrader5 market clock. With this free file you can list the entire list in seconds. You can easily upload it to your demo account. It is the first file uploaded for Binance Spot Tick and is available for free. Tools menu / Options / Expert Advisors / You need to select Use WebRequest for listed URL You can watch videos to add Metatrader.
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Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilities
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
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Emirhan Inanc
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Emirhan Inanc 2024.10.04 19:07 
 

ürün oldukça kullanışlı birçok grafik verisine ulaşılabiliyor yapılamayan birşey olduğunda satıcı sizinle iletişime geçip yardımcı oluyor :)

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