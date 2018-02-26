Data Downloader For MT5

4.75

This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5.

You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).

No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly.

The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files.


How it works

  1. Select the Symbols to download: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
  2. Select the TimeFrames: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
  3. Put the name of the CSV file, e.g: EURUSD_M15, Data_export..., and don't use the characters \ / : * ? " < > |.
  4. Put the number of bars to download: Minimum 1 and 100000 Maximum.
  5. Put the Refresh Time for scheduling the download. For example, if you put 5 then the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the last number of bars provided before, 0 means that the file will be exported one time.
  6. Click on "Start Export" and the file will be downloaded, and press "Stop Export" if you need to stop schedule.
Reviews 5
Ricardo Areco
130
Ricardo Areco 2023.11.20 13:39 
 

Best so far, awesome programing know-how.

Popallica123
14
Popallica123 2023.07.10 12:50 
 

Just an amazing tool. Endless thanks to the author for his selfless effort

nirikis
256
nirikis 2020.06.20 11:03 
 

5 за то что бесплатный! полезная штука. Очень сложно искать когда много инструментов. Нет никакой сортировки или поиска. Глаза сломаешь. Выгружает через раз: указываешь 1 раз в 5 минут, выгружает: 1 раз в 10 минут

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Ricardo Areco
130
Ricardo Areco 2023.11.20 13:39 
 

Best so far, awesome programing know-how.

Popallica123
14
Popallica123 2023.07.10 12:50 
 

Just an amazing tool. Endless thanks to the author for his selfless effort

myMt45Account
34
myMt45Account 2021.02.19 22:38 
 

4.5 star just needed additional tab work for excel use.

GIANLUCA TRUFFI
227
GIANLUCA TRUFFI 2021.02.06 17:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nirikis
256
nirikis 2020.06.20 11:03 
 

5 за то что бесплатный! полезная штука. Очень сложно искать когда много инструментов. Нет никакой сортировки или поиска. Глаза сломаешь. Выгружает через раз: указываешь 1 раз в 5 минут, выгружает: 1 раз в 10 минут

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