Data Downloader For MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 13 September 2021
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5.
You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.).
No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly.
The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files.
How it works
- Select the Symbols to download: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
- Select the TimeFrames: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
- Put the name of the CSV file, e.g: EURUSD_M15, Data_export..., and don't use the characters \ / : * ? " < > |.
- Put the number of bars to download: Minimum 1 and 100000 Maximum.
- Put the Refresh Time for scheduling the download. For example, if you put 5 then the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the last number of bars provided before, 0 means that the file will be exported one time.
- Click on "Start Export" and the file will be downloaded, and press "Stop Export" if you need to stop schedule.
Best so far, awesome programing know-how.