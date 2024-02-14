Up Down trend - determines the trend itself. Correct identification of the trend determines 95% of trading efficiency. And if a trader always accurately determines the direction of the trend, then he will only have to wait for corrections in the direction of the trend and open trades. In any trading strategy you need to correctly identify the trend. If the trend is not defined correctly, the trader will not be able to effectively enter the market and most likely the trading result will be negative. The Up Down trend indicator was created precisely to correctly determine the trend movement in the market and display this information to the trader in a simple form. Instead of a large number of arrows and lines, this indicator displays the word UP on the chart if the trend is upward and the word DOWN if the trend is downward. It is impossible to determine the trend movement even more simply. For a trader, this is the simplest and at the same time one of the most effective methods for determining the current trend in the market, across all timeframes at the same time. This indicator searches and determines the trend on all timeframes. But we recommend using it specifically for scalping on small timeframes. Never open a buy trade if the indicator shows a downward trend, or a sell trade if the indicator shows an uptrend.





What is the use of the Up Down Trend indicator:

it analyzes the market automatically and shows the trader the direction of the trend

the indicator quickly responds to trend changes

the indicator shows the trend on all timeframes





Indicator settings: