The Signal SASON indicator is designed to generate trading signals. It works to find potential trade entry points. The signals are found by analyzing a series of candlestick movements and a set of algorithms.

This indicator calculates the reversal points of the pair you are using. It does not have deceptive properties like re-painting.





Rules and Features

When a signal arrives, it is recommended to use take profit and stop loss level.

Use timeframe M15 and up.

It works on all currency pairs, except for extremely volatile currencies.





Parameters