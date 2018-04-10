Signal SASON
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Signal SASON indicator is designed to generate trading signals. It works to find potential trade entry points. The signals are found by analyzing a series of candlestick movements and a set of algorithms.
This indicator calculates the reversal points of the pair you are using. It does not have deceptive properties like re-painting.
Rules and Features
When a signal arrives, it is recommended to use take profit and stop loss level.
Use timeframe M15 and up.
It works on all currency pairs, except for extremely volatile currencies.
Parameters
- Alerts - You will receive alerts when you set this setting to true. If you set this setting to false, it will not send a signal warning.
- true
- false
- Alert_mail - You will receive an email alert when you set this setting to true. If you set this setting to false, it will not send a signal warning.
- true
- false
- Alert_Notification - You will get mobile application alerts when you set this setting to true. If you set this setting to false, it will not send a signal warning.
- true
- false
- Buy_Color - Buy signal color adjustment is done here.
- Sell_Color - Sell signal color adjustment is done here.