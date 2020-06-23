Kumo Breakout indicator

Kumo Breakout Indicator is a trading system based on Ichimoku Kumo levels.


Parameters

Trader can set Ichimoku parameters like:

  • Tenkan-Sen (tk)
  • Kijun-Sen (kj)
  • Sekou-Span-A (ku)

that are the classic parameters allowed on Ichimoku indicator on Metatrader.


Other interesting parameters: "Configure Alerts"

  • PopUpAlert= true or false
  • PushAlert=true or false
  • Mail= true or false
and personalized texts for eMails:

  •  TextMailUp1="WP Buy ";
  •  TextMailUp2="WP Buy write here your text";
  •  TextMailUp3="";
  •  TextMailDown1="WP Sell ";
  •  TextMailDown2="WP Sell write here your text"";
  •  TextMailDown3="";



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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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