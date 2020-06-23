Kumo Breakout indicator
- Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.I'm a private trader and also the manager of Anchor Trading S.R.L.S. in Italy.
I deal with software development for Metatrader, trading systems development and training for online trading since 2014 with the broker XM
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 5
Kumo Breakout Indicator is a trading system based on Ichimoku Kumo levels.
Parameters
Trader can set Ichimoku parameters like:
- Tenkan-Sen (tk)
- Kijun-Sen (kj)
- Sekou-Span-A (ku)
that are the classic parameters allowed on Ichimoku indicator on Metatrader.
Other interesting parameters: "Configure Alerts"
- PopUpAlert= true or false
- PushAlert=true or false
- Mail= true or false
and personalized texts for eMails:
- TextMailUp1="WP Buy ";
- TextMailUp2="WP Buy write here your text";
- TextMailUp3="";
- TextMailDown1="WP Sell ";
- TextMailDown2="WP Sell write here your text"";
- TextMailDown3="";