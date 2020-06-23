Kumo Breakout indicator

Quantum Trends Indicator QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED 1 (1) Indicators

One of the oldest maxims in trading is ‘let the trend be your friend’. You must have come across it! This is easier said than done! First, you have to identify one, then you have to stay in – not easy. Staying in a trend to maximise your profits is extremely difficult. In addition, how do you know when a trend has started? It’s very easy to look back and identify the trend. Not so easy at the live edge of the market. The Quantum Trends indicator is the ‘sister’ indicator to the Quantum Trend Mon