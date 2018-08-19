A sophisticated trend change indicator with additional filters to cherry pick trades. Also includes genuine statistics and ground-breaking automatic optimization. The indicator does not repaint but doesn't calculates stop loss and take profit. We Follow the trend depending on special formula plus price action

The statistics explain all important information most trader need it.consideration spread, the last three days can be shown together with results at the charts and ordered/ranked by profitability.

The automatic optimization will examine chart history to fine tune indicator inputs as well as when trend will change regime, filters, trading hours, upper timeframe checks and other factors. The optimization takes place initially and then on-going when the market is closed. This is all automatic without having to use the strategy tester and works on multiple charts at the same time. Optimized settings are saved to file for if MetaTrader is restarted.

The indicator can be used on any timeframe or symbol but for currency pairs it has an additional filter to check currency strengths of the pair.

Please see the screenshots and video below to see the indicator in action.

Notice :

The time frame input you Can choose any like it appears at the Mt4 .

Example: 30 M you must write it M30 , The one hour write it H1 and so on....

Second : note you cant see the indicator only at the time frame you choose so you need to change it if you change the time frame











