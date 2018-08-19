Pixy Plus

A sophisticated trend change indicator with additional filters to cherry pick trades. Also includes genuine statistics and ground-breaking automatic optimization. The indicator does not repaint but doesn't calculates stop loss and take profit. We Follow the trend depending on special formula plus price action

The statistics explain all important information most trader need it.consideration spread, the last three days can be shown together with results at the charts and ordered/ranked by profitability.

The automatic optimization will examine chart history to fine tune indicator inputs as well as when trend will change regime, filters, trading hours, upper timeframe checks and other factors. The optimization takes place initially and then on-going when the market is closed. This is all automatic without having to use the strategy tester and works on multiple charts at the same time. Optimized settings are saved to file for if MetaTrader is restarted.

The indicator can be used on any timeframe or symbol but for currency pairs it has an additional filter to check currency strengths of the pair.

Please see the screenshots and video below to see the indicator in action.

Notice:

The time frame input you Can choose any like it appears at the Mt4 .

Example: 30 M you must write it M30 , The one hour write it H1 and so on....

Second : note you cant see the indicator only at the time frame you choose so you need to change it if you change the time frame





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Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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