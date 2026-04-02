Smart Trading Controller MT4

🔷 ALGOTRIBE™ Smart Trade Manager PRO v7.0

Professional Trading Utility for MetaTrader 4

📌 Overview

ALGOTRIBE™ Smart Trade Manager PRO v7.0 is a powerful manual trading utility designed for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders execute trades faster, manage risk more precisely, and optimize overall trading performance through a modern and intuitive interface.

This product is NOT an automated trading robot (EA) — all trades are executed manually by the user.

⚡ Key Features

🎯 Smart Trade Execution

  • Open BUY / SELL trades with one click
  • Automatically set Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Built-in spread and margin validation before execution

📊 Risk Management System

  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage
  • Real-time suggested lot size display
  • Precise control over risk per trade

🔁 Advanced Trade Management

  • Break Even (including swap & commission)
  • Smart Trailing Stop
  • Close All positions instantly
  • Partial Close (by percentage)

📋 Position Manager Panel

  • Real-time display of open trades:
    • Ticket
    • Type (BUY/SELL)
    • Lot size
    • Profit
  • Close individual trades directly from the panel

🎛 Professional UI/UX

  • Clean and modern dashboard design
  • Real-time updates:
    • Balance
    • Equity
    • Spread
  • Optimized layout for professional traders

🧠 How It Works

  • Set your parameters: Lot / SL / TP or enable Auto Risk
  • Click BUY or SELL to execute trades
  • The tool will:
    • Validate trading conditions
    • Apply SL/TP automatically
    • Manage positions based on your configuration

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • Default Lot
  • Stop Loss (points)
  • Take Profit (points)
  • Risk Percent (%)
  • Auto Lot (risk-based)
  • Trailing Stop settings

🚀 Benefits

  • Reduce manual trading errors
  • Improve execution speed
  • Achieve professional-level risk management
  • Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This is a Trading Utility, not an automated EA
  • Does NOT open trades automatically
  • Designed for manual trading assistance only
  • Recommended for ECN / low-spread accounts

👤 Who Is This For?

  • Manual traders
  • Scalpers needing fast execution
  • Traders focused on strict risk control
  • Anyone looking to upgrade MT4 trading experience

🔥 Why Choose ALGOTRIBE™?

  • Professional-grade UI design
  • High-performance trade management
  • All-in-one trading panel solution

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Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
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Liquidity Sweep Indicator
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Liquidity Sweep Indicator Smart Money Liquidity Detection for Precision Entry Overview Liquidity Sweep Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to identify institutional liquidity events using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It focuses on detecting high-probability stop-hunt movements , where price sweeps liquidity above highs or below lows before delivering the true market direction. Built for traders who want to understand why price moves — not just where Core Value
Velocity Scalper EA
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ALGOTRIBE VELOCITY SCALPER PRO 2.0 ️ NOT FOR EMOTIONAL TRADERS If you are still: Trading based on emotions Entering trades based on “gut feeling” Blowing accounts repeatedly Stop here. This system is not for you. THE TRUTH ABOUT THE MARKET 90% of traders lose money. Not because they lack knowledge, but because they lack a SYSTEM. ALGOTRIBE VELOCITY SCALPER PRO was built to solve that. WHAT IS THIS BOT? A fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to capture real m
Algotribe Volatility Filter
Quoc Cuong Trieu
Indicators
ALGOTRIBE Volatility Filter (GVZ + ATR) Institutional Volatility Intelligence for Smart Risk Control Category: Volatility & Risk Management Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Indicator (Chart Window) Overview ALGOTRIBE Volatility Filter is a next-generation volatility intelligence tool engineered to help traders anticipate, interpret, and manage market volatility with precision. By combining the CBOE Gold Volatility Index (GVZ) with a dynamic ATR-based engine , the indicator identifies real-ti
Spread Session Timer Panel
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Indicators
ALGOTRIBE Spread Session Timer Panel (MT5) Utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays real-time spread and major Forex session times directly on the chart. **Main Features:** - Live spread monitoring based on current Bid/Ask prices - Tracks Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York sessions with start/end times and remaining duration - Automatic broker server time synchronization - Highlights active session - Clean, customizable on-chart panel **Customization:** - Toggle spread and timer displa
Algotribe TradePilot Pro
Quoc Cuong Trieu
Utilities
Algotribe TradePilot Pro Professional Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview Algotribe TradePilot Pro is a precision-focused trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, built to optimize manual and semi-automated trading workflows . It empowers traders with structured execution, disciplined risk control, and efficient position management , ensuring consistency in fast and volatile market conditions. This tool does not replace your strategy — it enhances how you execute and manage t
Smart Trading Controller
Quoc Cuong Trieu
Utilities
ALGOTRIBE Smart Trade Manager PRO v7.0 Trade Faster. Control Risk. Execute Like a Pro. HERO SECTION (Above The Fold) Stop losing money because of poor execution. Upgrade your manual trading with a professional-grade trade management system. Built for traders who demand precision, speed, and discipline No automation No risky strategies 100% under your control [ GET STARTED NOW ] THE PROBLEM Most traders don’t fail because of strategy… They fail because of: Entering trades too
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