Telegram To MT4/MT5 Receiver



Copy Signals from any channel you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT4/MT5. This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades.

This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes!





Getting started

Setup takes about five minutes. You install two pieces of software on the same Windows PC (or VPS): the MetaTrader EA and the Telegram Receiver app. The EA must be running before the Receiver can do anything useful.



Quick start checklist Install Telegram To MT5 or Telegram To MT4 in MetaTrader

or in MetaTrader Attach the EA to a chart, enable Algo Trading , and turn on Enable Telegram To MT5 (or MT4)

, and turn on (or MT4) Install and launch DaneTrades Telegram Receiver

Wait for the “Connect MetaTrader EA” screen to disappear (automatic, up to ~30 seconds)

Log in to Telegram in the Receiver (phone + verification code)

If you have Two Factor Authentication on your account it will say you need a password. The password box will display 'Enter Password'

Select your signal channels and press Start copying

Important: Run the Receiver and MetaTrader on the same machine.





What You Need

You need Notes Windows PC or VPS Windows 10 or newer. MetaTrader and the Receiver must run on the same machine. MetaTrader 4 or 5 Logged into your trading account (demo or live). Telegram account Your own phone number. You must already follow or join any channels you want to copy. DaneTrades Telegram Receiver The desktop app from your download (for example DaneTrades-Telegram-Receiver-3.0.0.exe). Telegram To MT4 or MT5 The copier you attach to a chart in MetaTrader (from your DaneTrades install files).





How it works

When someone posts a signal in Telegram, the Receiver app picks it up and passes it to MetaTrader. The copier on your chart reads the message and opens or changes trades based on the rules you set (lot size, stop loss, take profit, and so on).

The Receiver only sends signals while it can see that your MetaTrader copier is running. If you remove the copier from the chart or turn off automated trading, copying stops for safety.





Set up MetaTrader (MT4 or MT5)

Install the copier

In MetaTrader, open File, then Open Data Folder. Copy the Telegram To MT5 (or MT4) files into the Experts folder shown in your install instructions. In the Navigator list on the left, right-click Expert Advisors and choose Refresh. You should see Telegram To MT5 or Telegram To MT4. Open Tools, Options, Expert Advisors. Turn on Allow algorithmic trading. Click OK. On the toolbar, make sure the Algo Trading button is on (green).





Old Telegram bot method

If you see an option to connect with a bot token and chat ID, leave it off if using the telegram receiver app.





Install the Telegram Receiver app

Run the installer or exe file from your DaneTrades download. If Windows asks whether you trust the app, choose to run it if you downloaded it from DaneTrades. The first time you open the app, you may see a screen that asks you to connect MetaTrader. That is normal. Follow the next section.

Only open one Telegram Receiver app at a time.





Link MetaTrader to the app

The app needs your chart copier to be running before you can use the rest of the program.

Open MetaTrader and sign in to your account. Drag Telegram To MT5 (or MT4) from the Navigator onto any chart. The symbol on that chart does not matter for the link. In the copier settings, turn Enable Telegram To MT5 (or MT4) on. Make sure Algo Trading is on. You should see a happy face on the chart corner, not a red X. Wait up to 30 seconds. The “Connect MetaTrader” screen in the Receiver app should close by itself.

On the Copying tab you should see something like “EA connected” with your account number. If you remove the copier from the chart or turn off Algo Trading, the app will stop copying until you fix it.





Log in to Telegram

Click Account in the left menu.

Type your phone number with country code (example: +447700900123). Press Send. Enter the code you get in the Telegram app. Press Verify. If Telegram asks for your password, enter it and press Submit. Keep Stay logged in on if you want the app to remember you next time.

When you are in, you will see Connected on the Account page and “Telegram connected” at the bottom of the menu.





Pick which channels to copy

Click Channels in the left menu.

Press the refresh button to load your Telegram channels, groups, and chats. Search or sort the list to find your signal providers. Click a name to select it (tick mark). Select every place you want signals from. The app shows how many you picked.

To add or remove channels later, press Stop copying first. Then change your list and start again.





Filter on the chart (optional)

The MetaTrader copier can also limit which channel names it trades. If you turn that on in the chart settings, only channels you allow there and in the Receiver app will copy.





Start copying signals

On the Channels page, press Start copying. The button turns green while it is running. Open the Copying tab to watch each channel: last message time and a short preview. New Telegram posts should show up in MetaTrader as trades or updates, depending on your chart settings.

A green bar at the bottom of the app tells you how many channels are active. Messages about closing trades, moving stop loss, or taking profit are handled when the copier recognises them.





Smart signal processing

On the Copying tab, each channel has a switch called Smart signal processing.

On (recommended for most channels): The app tidies up messy Telegram text before MetaTrader sees it. It looks for things like buy/sell, symbol, entry, stop loss, take profit, and close or modify instructions. It also skips obvious spam or promo posts.

Off: The full Telegram message is sent as written. Use this if your provider uses a very fixed format and you want the chart copier to read it exactly.

Your risk and trade rules on the chart still apply either way.





Tip: Try everything on a demo account first. Turn on Show Log Window on the chart to see what the copier did with each message.





What each part of the app does