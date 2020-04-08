KT Risk Management MT4

The KT Risk Management Indicator provides a comprehensive overview of the profit/loss and risk management characteristics of your Metatrader account, offering valuable insights and information. It efficiently categorizes the displayed information at account and symbol levels, ensuring a clear and organized presentation of crucial data.

Risk is inherent when trading the Forex market - a reality that seasoned traders acknowledge and beginners quickly realize. To succeed in this volatile market, traders must recognize and actively manage the risks. This is where this indicator comes into play.