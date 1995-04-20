KT Risk Management MT4

The KT Risk Management Indicator provides a comprehensive overview of the profit/loss and risk management characteristics of your Metatrader account, offering valuable insights and information. It efficiently categorizes the displayed information at account and symbol levels, ensuring a clear and organized presentation of crucial data.

Risk is inherent when trading the Forex market - a reality that seasoned traders acknowledge and beginners quickly realize. To succeed in this volatile market, traders must recognize and actively manage the risks. This is where this indicator comes into play. 

As a powerful tool designed to streamline the risk assessment process, it aims to enable traders to make informed decisions, fostering a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

Displayed Information

This indicator displays the below information on charts as a currency exposure table every time you initiate a position in your trading account.

  • Account balance
  • Floating point
  • Percentage
  • Leverage
  • Total risk
  • Risk per trade

Therefore, it is an all-in-one solution, providing you with all this crucial information to manage your trade effectively.

Features

  • The indicator displays potential risks directly on the charts, providing a clear view of the risk associated with each open position.
  • It provides real-time updates, ensuring traders have the most current information about potential risks.
  • The indicator shows the current account balance, allowing traders to understand their financial standing.
  • It displays each open position's floating profit or loss, providing insights into unrealized gains or losses.
  • The indicator shows the leverage used, helping traders understand the extent of their exposure to potential losses.
  • It offers an overview of all open positions and their parameters, assisting traders in monitoring and managing their portfolios effectively.
  • The indicator calculates net exposure in risk percentage for each open position, enabling traders to understand their risk level better.
  • It displays the risk per trade, providing an additional layer of risk assessment.

Bottom Line

This indicator makes vital parameters such as risk and account balance readily accessible, aiding effective trading decisions. Using this indicator intelligently can give you a powerful edge in the ever-changing Forex trading landscape. Remember, if you want to become a profitable trader, it's all about managing risk and making informed decisions.
