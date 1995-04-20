KT Risk Management MT4

The KT Risk Management Indicator provides a comprehensive overview of the profit/loss and risk management characteristics of your Metatrader account, offering valuable insights and information. It efficiently categorizes the displayed information at account and symbol levels, ensuring a clear and organized presentation of crucial data.

Risk is inherent when trading the Forex market - a reality that seasoned traders acknowledge and beginners quickly realize. To succeed in this volatile market, traders must recognize and actively manage the risks. This is where this indicator comes into play. 

As a powerful tool designed to streamline the risk assessment process, it aims to enable traders to make informed decisions, fostering a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

Displayed Information

This indicator displays the below information on charts as a currency exposure table every time you initiate a position in your trading account.

  • Account balance
  • Floating point
  • Percentage
  • Leverage
  • Total risk
  • Risk per trade

Therefore, it is an all-in-one solution, providing you with all this crucial information to manage your trade effectively.

Features

  • The indicator displays potential risks directly on the charts, providing a clear view of the risk associated with each open position.
  • It provides real-time updates, ensuring traders have the most current information about potential risks.
  • The indicator shows the current account balance, allowing traders to understand their financial standing.
  • It displays each open position's floating profit or loss, providing insights into unrealized gains or losses.
  • The indicator shows the leverage used, helping traders understand the extent of their exposure to potential losses.
  • It offers an overview of all open positions and their parameters, assisting traders in monitoring and managing their portfolios effectively.
  • The indicator calculates net exposure in risk percentage for each open position, enabling traders to understand their risk level better.
  • It displays the risk per trade, providing an additional layer of risk assessment.

Bottom Line

This indicator makes vital parameters such as risk and account balance readily accessible, aiding effective trading decisions. Using this indicator intelligently can give you a powerful edge in the ever-changing Forex trading landscape. Remember, if you want to become a profitable trader, it's all about managing risk and making informed decisions.
Altri dall'autore
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Momentum Arrows si basa su una rottura momentanea calcolata utilizzando la deviazione delle bande e la volatilità emergente in una determinata direzione. Un segnale di acquisto viene generato quando il prezzo chiude al di sopra della banda superiore, mentre un segnale di vendita viene generato quando chiude al di sotto della banda inferiore. Viene utilizzato un coefficiente di magnitudo come input, che influenza sia la deviazione delle bande sia la misurazione della volatilità. I
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Psar Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
KT Psar Arrows traccia frecce sul grafico utilizzando l'indicatore standard Parabolic SAR. Una freccia rialzista viene tracciata quando il massimo della candela tocca il SAR. Una freccia ribassista viene tracciata quando il minimo della candela tocca il SAR. I segnali vengono generati in tempo reale senza attendere la chiusura della candela.  Funzionalità Uno strumento utile per i trader che desiderano sperimentare strategie di trading che includono l'uso dell'indicatore Parabolic SAR.  Può ess
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso cruciale rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. Monitora costantemente il grafico alla ricerca di un momentum stabile in una direzione e segnala con precisione l’ingresso poco prima del movimento principale.  Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Caratteristiche principali Lo Stop Loss e il Take Profit sono calcolati automaticamente dall'indicatore. Include una dashboard
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Asian Breakout analizza una parte cruciale della sessione asiatica per generare segnali di acquisto e vendita in entrambe le direzioni, in base alla rottura del prezzo. Un segnale di acquisto si verifica quando il prezzo supera il massimo della sessione, mentre un segnale di vendita si verifica quando il prezzo scende al di sotto del minimo della sessione. Cose da ricordare Se la scatola della sessione è troppo ampia verticalmente, è consigliabile evitare di entrare in nuovi tra
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Momentum Arrows si basa su una rottura momentanea calcolata utilizzando la deviazione delle bande e la volatilità emergente in una determinata direzione. Un segnale di acquisto viene generato quando il prezzo chiude al di sopra della banda superiore, mentre un segnale di vendita viene generato quando chiude al di sotto della banda inferiore. Viene utilizzato un coefficiente di magnitudo come input, che influenza sia la deviazione delle bande sia la misurazione della volatilità. I
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
The ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a solution for filtering out the low probability trading setups in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. Applications Works great with our indicator " ACB Breakout Arrows ". Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid overtrading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentiment and trend. Avoid the choppiness in the market. How to use Only L
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed è una versione smussata dello Heiken Ashi standard e disegna frecce di acquisto/vendita quando la tendenza cambia. Viene tracciata una freccia di acquisto quando si passa da stato ribassista a rialzista. Viene tracciata una freccia di vendita quando si passa da rialzista a ribassista. Notifiche mobile, email, audio e pop-up incluse. Cosa è esattamente Heiken Ashi Smoothed? Filtra i falsi segnali e il rumore del Heiken Ashi standard applicando due medie mobili per render
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MACD Divergence mostra le divergenze regolari e nascoste che si formano tra il prezzo e l’oscillatore. Se la tua strategia di trading prevede un'inversione di tendenza, puoi utilizzare la divergenza regolare del MACD per identificare possibili punti di svolta. Se invece la tua strategia si basa sulla continuazione del trend, la divergenza nascosta del MACD sarà più adatta. Limitazioni di KT MACD Divergence Usare la divergenza del MACD come unico segnale d'ingresso può essere rischioso. Non
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicatori
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Auto Fibo traccia automaticamente i livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci basandosi sulla direzione della tendenza in corso. I massimi e i minimi vengono selezionati automaticamente utilizzando i punti massimi e minimi disponibili sul grafico. Puoi ingrandire, ridurre e scorrere il grafico per regolare i livelli di Fibonacci di conseguenza. Modalità Automatico:  Traccia automaticamente i livelli di Fibonacci in base all'area visibile del grafico. Manuale: Traccia i livelli di Fibonacci una
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Psar Arrows traccia frecce sul grafico utilizzando l'indicatore standard Parabolic SAR. Una freccia rialzista viene tracciata quando il massimo della candela tocca il SAR. Una freccia ribassista viene tracciata quando il minimo della candela tocca il SAR. I segnali vengono generati in tempo reale senza attendere la chiusura della candela.  Funzionalità Uno strumento utile per i trader che desiderano sperimentare strategie di trading che includono l'uso dell'indicatore Parabolic SAR.  Può ess
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'Oscillatore di Volatilità KT analizza i dati di mercato passati e presenti utilizzando una formula matematica per mostrare il risultato sotto forma di oscillatore. Le onde crescenti e decrescenti corrispondono rispettivamente a un'elevata e a una bassa volatilità dell'asset.  In poche parole, la volatilità è semplicemente una misura delle fluttuazioni di prezzo di un asset in un certo periodo di tempo. Senza volatilità, ci sarebbero pochi movimenti di mercato e i trader non potrebbero trarre p
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Questo è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato basato sul nostro indicatore personalizzato chiamato "ACB Breakout Arrows" . Le entrate si basano su un pattern di breakout che si verifica costantemente in entrambe le direzioni. L’intensità dei segnali può essere regolata tramite il parametro esterno "Signal Sensitivity". Conferma delle operazioni ACB Breakout Arrows EA consente di filtrare gli ingressi utilizzando un altro nostro indicatore personalizzato chiamato ACB Trade Filter . For
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Experts
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Use of support and resistance in systematic trading is very subjective. Every trader has their own idea and way to plotting the support and resistance levels on the chart. KT Support and Resistance indicator take out this ambiguity out of the situation and automatically draws support and resistance levels following an algorithmic approach using a unique multi-timeframe analysis. When launched on the chart, It immediately scan the most significant extreme points across all the available timefra
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Se fai trading nel Forex, avere informazioni dettagliate sulla forza delle valute e sulla correlazione tra coppie di valute può portare il tuo trading a un livello superiore. La correlazione ti aiuterà a dimezzare il rischio, mentre l'analisi della forza ti permetterà di massimizzare i profitti. Questo indicatore offre un approccio ibrido per selezionare le coppie di valute più appropriate, combinando l'analisi della forza delle valute e la correlazione tra coppie di valute. Come utilizzare l'a
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MACD Divergence mostra le divergenze regolari e nascoste che si formano tra il prezzo e l’oscillatore. Se la tua strategia di trading prevede un'inversione di tendenza, puoi utilizzare la divergenza regolare del MACD per identificare possibili punti di svolta. Se invece la tua strategia si basa sulla continuazione del trend, la divergenza nascosta del MACD sarà più adatta. Limitazioni di KT MACD Divergence Usare la divergenza del MACD come unico segnale d'ingresso può essere rischioso. Non
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato che utilizza una strategia di ritorno alla media basata sulle bande di Bollinger durante i periodi di bassa volatilità. Il prezzo spesso reagisce sulla linea superiore o inferiore delle bande, ma non sempre si verifica un'inversione. Tuttavia, la probabilità di un’inversione è maggiore quando la volatilità è bassa. Ingressi Un trade long viene attivato quando il prezzo si posiziona correttamente al di sotto della banda in
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MA Crossover disegna frecce di acquisto e vendita in base all'incrocio delle medie mobili selezionate. Inoltre, genera gli avvisi appropriati e visualizza il valore MFE (Escursione Più Favorevole) per ogni segnale consecutivo. L’incrocio delle medie mobili è una delle strategie più utilizzate dai trader di tutto il mondo. Di solito si basa su una media mobile veloce e una lenta per determinare segnali di ingresso in acquisto o vendita in base alla direzione dell’incrocio. Segnale di acquisto
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
