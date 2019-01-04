KT Psar Arrows MT5

FrAMA MoreTimeFrame Yu Zhang Indicators

1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the corresponding relationship between the price in the smaller timeframe and the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th