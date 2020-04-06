HFT Golden

HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System

Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence

HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown. Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics.

   



Key Features

  • Single Trade Focus: Opens only one position at a time for optimal risk management
  • Pure Price Action Strategy: Analyzes market mechanics without relying on traditional indicators
  • Advanced Pattern Recognition: Identifies profitable setups across any timeframe (monthly, weekly, daily, hourly, or minute data)
  • Directional Strength Analysis: Executes trades based on candle power analysis and trend alignment
  • Mathematical Precision: Calculates optimal entry and exit points with algorithmic efficiency
  • Dual Trading Modes: Configurable for both high-frequency and standard trading approaches
  • Secure Trading Methodology: No grid systems, no Martingale—just strategic, protected positions
  • News-Enhanced Execution: Utilizes market volatility around significant news events
  • Professional Performance: Proven on multiple proprietary trading platforms

Trading Mechanics

The system deploys BuyStop/SellStop orders with customizable settings for ultra-fast market analysis. Each position benefits from:

  • Guaranteed stop-loss protection
  • Intelligent trailing stop functionality
  • Automatic order execution and management
  • Dynamic volume sizing based on risk parameters

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: Any (5M recommended for optimal performance)
  • Settings: Default set files provided (contact after purchase for additional optimization files)
  • Broker: Any with low spreads and fast execution (IC Markets, Fusion Markets recommended)
  • Minimum Deposit: $300 
  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS for optimal performance
  • Spreads: Low Spread

Important Notes

  • We strongly recommend thorough backtesting before live deployment, though default settings deliver excellent performance
  • While suitable for traders of all experience levels, demo account practice is advised until consistent results are achieved
  • Complete trading automation with professional-grade risk management

Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk to capital. While every precaution has been taken to minimize risk, past performance cannot guarantee future results. All users operate this EA at their own discretion.

For optimization files and personalized support, please contact me directly after purchase. Your satisfaction is my priority—positive reviews are appreciated, and I'm committed to resolving any concerns promptly.



