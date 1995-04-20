KT Risk Management MT4

The KT Risk Management Indicator provides a comprehensive overview of the profit/loss and risk management characteristics of your Metatrader account, offering valuable insights and information. It efficiently categorizes the displayed information at account and symbol levels, ensuring a clear and organized presentation of crucial data.

Risk is inherent when trading the Forex market - a reality that seasoned traders acknowledge and beginners quickly realize. To succeed in this volatile market, traders must recognize and actively manage the risks. This is where this indicator comes into play. 

As a powerful tool designed to streamline the risk assessment process, it aims to enable traders to make informed decisions, fostering a deeper understanding of the market dynamics.

Displayed Information

This indicator displays the below information on charts as a currency exposure table every time you initiate a position in your trading account.

  • Account balance
  • Floating point
  • Percentage
  • Leverage
  • Total risk
  • Risk per trade

Therefore, it is an all-in-one solution, providing you with all this crucial information to manage your trade effectively.

Features

  • The indicator displays potential risks directly on the charts, providing a clear view of the risk associated with each open position.
  • It provides real-time updates, ensuring traders have the most current information about potential risks.
  • The indicator shows the current account balance, allowing traders to understand their financial standing.
  • It displays each open position's floating profit or loss, providing insights into unrealized gains or losses.
  • The indicator shows the leverage used, helping traders understand the extent of their exposure to potential losses.
  • It offers an overview of all open positions and their parameters, assisting traders in monitoring and managing their portfolios effectively.
  • The indicator calculates net exposure in risk percentage for each open position, enabling traders to understand their risk level better.
  • It displays the risk per trade, providing an additional layer of risk assessment.

Bottom Line

This indicator makes vital parameters such as risk and account balance readily accessible, aiding effective trading decisions. Using this indicator intelligently can give you a powerful edge in the ever-changing Forex trading landscape. Remember, if you want to become a profitable trader, it's all about managing risk and making informed decisions.
Önerilen ürünler
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repai
Robot Choppiness
Diego Mauricio Padilla Mendez
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Choppines robotu, MT4 göstergeler klasörüne bir gösterge olarak yüklenir Mum zamanlamasının 5 dakika kullanılması tavsiye edilir, tavsiye edilen robotun son kullanma süresi 5 dakikadır. Robot, MT2, MX2, PRICEPRO platformlarına sinyal gönderecek şekilde yapılandırılabilir. Sinyal göndermek için çalışmak istediğimiz platformun konnektör programını kullanmalısınız. Konektörü takmak için aşağıdaki prosedürü gerçekleştirin (MT2 platform konektörüyle yapılandırmayı açıklayan bir resim ektedir): 
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Oil Formula
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Göstergeler
What makes the "Oil Formula" custom indicator special, is that it is not based on indicators, but on an algorithm that predicts to the best possibility of the price direction. The signals given by the indicator can be filtered using one of the built-in MetaTrader 4 indicators, or other strategies for optimal results. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicat
Forex Trend Detection
Bilal Haider
Göstergeler
Revolutionize Your Trading with This Powerful Indicator-Based System Are you struggling to find accurate entry and exit points in trading? Do you want a proven, indicator-driven system that helps you maximize profits and minimize risks ? Introducing our Advanced Trading System —a powerful, easy-to-use technical analysis tool designed for forex, stocks, and crypto traders . Key Features & Benefits: Precision Buy & Sell Signals – Our system generates crystal-clear buy (green) and sell (red
Channel of Fractals mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "FRAKTALLAR KANALI". - Bu gösterge, Fraktalların Yüksek/Düşük değerlerine dayalı gerçek yerel Trend çizgilerini gösterir. - Grafik Analiz kullanan yatırımcılar için idealdir. - Direnç yerel trend çizgileri - Kırmızı renk. - Destek yerel trend çizgileri - Mavi renk. - Fraktal sayısı, trend çizgisi renkleri ve genişliğinden sorumlu birkaç parametresi vardır. - Gösterge, mevcut piyasa koşullarını tespit etmek için idealdir: - Boğa piyasası durumu - her iki çizgi d
Eagle Eye Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
MT4 için "Eagle Eye Göstergesi" ile ikili opsiyon ticaretinin potansiyelini maksimize edin MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için "Eagle Eye Göstergesi" ile ikili opsiyon ticaretinin devrimci dünyasına dalın. Bu yenilikçi araç, size cerrahi hassasiyet ve eşsiz kazanç fırsatları sunarak ticaret deneyiminizi dönüştürmeye hazır. Potansiyelin sınırlarının aşıldığı ve kazançların maksimize edildiği bir dünyaya dalın. Eagle Eye Göstergesi'nin eşsiz hassasiyeti ve sarsılmaz güvenilirliği sayesinde pazarların gizli sı
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Göstergeler
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Göstergeler
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Quantum Trade
Viktoriia Liubchak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Trade is an automated trading robot designed for use during the transition period between the closing of the American trading session and the opening of the Pacific session. It focuses on analyzing short-term price fluctuations and volatility that often occur during these hours.  Key Features: Session-Based Operation The robot activates after the U.S. market closes, targeting the early Pacific session period. This helps capture market dynamics during times of potential volatility chang
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
IQ Signals
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Göstergeler
The best indicator for Binary Options is now available at the MQLMarket, this version is already configured and optimized to operate with Binary Options, Forex and Cryptocurrencies. It is composed of a momentum algorithm that looks for better opportunities in the market, bringing you the best points to open your positions with low risk and high proportion of gain. The MQL version can also be incorporated into the MT2 signal automator.     Product features Common signals (Oscillator) Super
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
"Binary Smart Eye" MT4 göstergesi, M1'den W1'e kadar geniş bir zaman diliminde çalışan, hem ikili opsiyon hem de forex piyasaları için ticaret sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Potansiyel giriş noktalarını belirlemek için trend seviyelerini, akıllı bir hareketli ortalamayı ve optimize edilmiş ticaret dönemlerini birleştiren özel bir strateji kullanır. İşte temel özelliklerinin bir dökümü: Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Analizi: Göstergenin çok yönlülüğü, yatırımcıların M1'de scalping'den W1'de uzun
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Göstergeler
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Göstergeler
KT Momentum Arrows göstergesi, belirli bir yönde meydana gelen bant sapması ve ortaya çıkan volatiliteye dayalı olarak hesaplanan ani kırılmalara dayanır. Fiyat üst banda kapanış yaparsa alış sinyali, alt banda kapanış yaparsa satış sinyali üretilir. Tek bir katsayı (Magnitude Coefficient), bant sapması ve volatilite hesaplamasını aynı anda etkiler. Bu değer, kullanılan enstrümana ve zaman dilimine göre dikkatlice seçilmelidir. Temel Özellikler Repaint yok! Momentum odaklı işlem yapanlar için
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Psar Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
KT Psar Arrows, standart Parabolic SAR göstergesini kullanarak grafikte oklar çizer. Mumun en yüksek noktası SAR'a temas ettiğinde yükseliş oku çizilir. Mumun en düşük noktası SAR'a temas ettiğinde düşüş oku çizilir. Sinyaller, mum kapanışını beklemeden gerçek zamanlı olarak üretilir.  Özellikler Parabolic SAR göstergesini kullanan ticaret stratejilerini denemek isteyen yatırımcılar için faydalı bir araçtır.  Piyasadaki dönüş noktalarını bulmak için kullanılabilir. Özel PSAR girişlerini destekl
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada kritik bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Gösterge, belirli bir yönde güçlenen momentumu sürekli tarar ve büyük bir hareket başlamadan hemen önce doğru giriş sinyalini verir.  Çoklu sembol ve çoklu zaman dilimi tarayıcıyı buradan edinin - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak sağlar. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini takip eden MTF Ta
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Asian Breakout göstergesi, Asya seansının kritik bir bölümünü analiz ederek fiyatın kırılma yönüne göre çift yönlü alım ve satım sinyalleri üretir. Fiyat seansın en yüksek seviyesini kırarsa alım sinyali oluşur, en düşük seviyesini kırarsa satış sinyali oluşur. Dikkat Edilmesi Gerekenler Eğer seans kutusu dikey olarak çok genişse, yeni bir işlemden kaçınılmalıdır çünkü fiyat hareketlerinin büyük bir kısmı zaten bu kutu içinde gerçekleşmiştir. Eğer kırılma mumu çok büyükse, fiyat genellikle s
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Momentum Arrows göstergesi, belirli bir yönde meydana gelen bant sapması ve ortaya çıkan volatiliteye dayalı olarak hesaplanan ani kırılmalara dayanır. Fiyat üst banda kapanış yaparsa alış sinyali, alt banda kapanış yaparsa satış sinyali üretilir. Tek bir katsayı (Magnitude Coefficient), bant sapması ve volatilite hesaplamasını aynı anda etkiler. Bu değer, kullanılan enstrümana ve zaman dilimine göre dikkatlice seçilmelidir. Temel Özellikler Repaint yok! Momentum odaklı işlem yapanlar için
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a solution for filtering out the low probability trading setups in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. Applications Works great with our indicator " ACB Breakout Arrows ". Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid overtrading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentiment and trend. Avoid the choppiness in the market. How to use Only L
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed, standart Heiken Ashi’nin yumuşatılmış sürümüdür; ayrıca trend değişiminde al/sat okları çizer. Durum ayıdan boğaya döndüğünde alım oku çizilir. Durum boğadan ayıya döndüğünde satım oku çizilir. Mobil bildirim, e-posta, ses ve pop-up uyarıları dahildir. Heiken Ashi Smoothed tam olarak nedir? Standart Heiken Ashi’deki yalancı sinyalleri ve gürültüyü iki hareketli ortalama ile filtreleyerek fiyatı yumuşatır. Bir miktar gecikme olsa da, salınım noktalarını ve yeni oluşan t
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT MACD Divergence, fiyat ile osilatör arasında oluşan düzenli ve gizli uyumsuzlukları gösterir. Eğer ticaret stratejinizde trend dönüşü bekleniyorsa, potansiyel dönüş noktalarını belirlemek için MACD’nin düzenli uyumsuzluğunu kullanabilirsiniz. Trendin devamına dayalı stratejilerde ise MACD’nin gizli uyumsuzluğu daha uygun bir tercih olacaktır. KT MACD Divergence'nın Sınırlamaları MACD uyumsuzluğunu tek başına giriş sinyali olarak kullanmak riskli olabilir. Her uyumsuzluk mutlaka bir trend dö
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Göstergeler
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Auto Fibo, mevcut trend yönüne göre Fibonacci düzeltme seviyelerini otomatik olarak çizer. En yüksek ve en düşük noktalar, grafikteki mevcut maksimum ve minimum değerler kullanılarak otomatik olarak seçilir. Fibonacci seviyelerini buna göre ayarlamak için grafiği yakınlaştırabilir, uzaklaştırabilir ve kaydırabilirsiniz. Modlar Otomatik:  Grafik alanına göre Fibonacci seviyelerini otomatik olarak çizer. Manuel: Fibonacci seviyelerini yalnızca bir kez çizer. Daha sonra, bağlantı noktalarını ma
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Psar Arrows, standart Parabolic SAR göstergesini kullanarak grafikte oklar çizer. Mumun en yüksek noktası SAR'a temas ettiğinde yükseliş oku çizilir. Mumun en düşük noktası SAR'a temas ettiğinde düşüş oku çizilir. Sinyaller, mum kapanışını beklemeden gerçek zamanlı olarak üretilir.  Özellikler Parabolic SAR göstergesini kullanan ticaret stratejilerini denemek isteyen yatırımcılar için faydalı bir araçtır.  Piyasadaki dönüş noktalarını bulmak için kullanılabilir. Özel PSAR girişlerini destekl
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Volatilite Osilatörü, geçmiş ve mevcut piyasa verilerini matematiksel bir formül kullanarak analiz eder ve sonucu bir osilatör formunda gösterir. Yükselen ve azalan dalgalar, varlığın yüksek ve düşük volatilitesine karşılık gelir.  Kısaca, volatilite bir varlığın belirli bir zaman diliminde fiyat dalgalanmalarının ölçüsüdür. Volatilite olmasaydı, piyasada çok az hareket olurdu ve traderlar fiyat değişimlerinden kazanç sağlayamazdı. Forex Piyasasında Volatilite Kullanımı Forex piyasasında vol
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu, özel olarak geliştirdiğimiz "ACB Breakout Arrows" adlı göstergemize dayalı %100 otomatik bir uzman danışmandır. Girişler, iki yönlü olarak sık sık oluşan bir kırılma modeline dayanır. Giriş sinyallerinin şiddeti, "Signal Sensitivity" adlı harici girişle ayarlanabilir. İşlem Onayı ACB Breakout Arrows EA, başka bir özel göstergemiz olan ACB Trade Filter kullanılarak girişleri filtreleme yeteneği sunar. Güçlü Al: Yukarı ok + Yeşil histogram + Yükseliş trendi Güçlü Sat: Aşağı ok + Kırmızı hist
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
Use of support and resistance in systematic trading is very subjective. Every trader has their own idea and way to plotting the support and resistance levels on the chart. KT Support and Resistance indicator take out this ambiguity out of the situation and automatically draws support and resistance levels following an algorithmic approach using a unique multi-timeframe analysis. When launched on the chart, It immediately scan the most significant extreme points across all the available timefra
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
Eğer Forex piyasasında işlem yapıyorsanız, döviz gücü ve döviz çiftleri arasındaki korelasyon hakkında ayrıntılı bilgi sahibi olmak, işlem performansınızı yeni bir seviyeye taşıyabilir. Korelasyon, riskinizi yarıya indirmenize yardımcı olurken, güç analizi kârınızı maksimize etmenizi sağlar. Bu gösterge, döviz gücü analizi ile döviz çiftleri korelasyonunu birleştirerek en uygun döviz çiftlerini seçmek için hibrit bir yaklaşım sunar. Döviz Gücü Analizi Nasıl Kullanılır Örneğin, işlem stratejiniz
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT MACD Divergence, fiyat ile osilatör arasında oluşan düzenli ve gizli uyumsuzlukları gösterir. Eğer ticaret stratejinizde trend dönüşü bekleniyorsa, potansiyel dönüş noktalarını belirlemek için MACD’nin düzenli uyumsuzluğunu kullanabilirsiniz. Trendin devamına dayalı stratejilerde ise MACD’nin gizli uyumsuzluğu daha uygun bir tercih olacaktır. KT MACD Divergence'nın Sınırlamaları MACD uyumsuzluğunu tek başına giriş sinyali olarak kullanmak riskli olabilir. Her uyumsuzluk mutlaka bir trend dö
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Bollinger Bands Trader, düşük volatilite dönemlerinde Bollinger Bantlarını kullanarak ortalamaya dönüş stratejisi uygulayan %100 otomatik bir uzman danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Fiyat genellikle Bollinger Bantlarının üst veya alt çizgisine tepki verir, ancak her zaman bir dönüş gerçekleşmez. Bununla birlikte, düşük volatilite dönemlerinde fiyat dönüşü olasılığı daha yüksektir. Girişler Fiyat Bollinger Bantlarının alt çizgisinin altına doğru şekilde hizalandığında alış işlemi başlatılır. Fiya
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT MA Crossover, seçilen hareketli ortalamaların kesişimine göre alım ve satım oklarını çizer. Ayrıca her ardışık sinyal için uygun uyarıları üretir ve MFE (En Avantajlı Sapma) değerini görüntüler. Hareketli ortalama kesişimi, dünya çapında trader'lar tarafından yaygın olarak kullanılan temel stratejilerden biridir. Genellikle biri hızlı, diğeri yavaş olmak üzere iki hareketli ortalamadan oluşur ve kesişim yönüne göre alım ya da satım sinyali üretir. Alım sinyali – hızlı MA, yavaş MA'nın üzerin
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt