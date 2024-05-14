Smart Universal Expert Adviser Online Course

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Version 8 Update of the Smart Universal Expert adviser:
Connect smart trend trading system to the smart universe expert Adviser:
1. What is the deal here?
2. How does the SUEA works technically?
3. General expert advisers strategies:
4. Walk thro the SUEA settings:
5. How to Demo Test The Smart Universal Expert Adviser:
6. Quick Recap and Knowledge Refresh about the SUEA:
7. How to add a custom indicator to the SUEA?
8. Introduction the Pro Smart Trading System PSTS and Automation Phase?
9. How to Connect the Smart Trend To the Smart Universal EA
10. How to Connect the Atomic Analyst To the Smart Universal EA
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