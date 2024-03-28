RSI GridMaster Mini

4.67

This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system.

The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves.

The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe.
All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly.

Looking for More Power and Flexibility?

Check out the RSI GridMaster Premium, the advanced version packed with professional features and customization options.

The Premium version includes:

  • Fully customizable parameters for every aspect of the strategy
  • Weekend trading mode for cryptocurrencies
  • Martingale and Auto Lot functions
  • FIFO compliance for U.S. brokers
  • Advanced loss-cutting options and Trailing Stop
  • Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.
  • Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.
  • Continuous improvements and updates

RSI GridMaster Premium

 Recommendations

  • Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $500 per pair
  • Account Type: Hedging account required
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation
  • Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker

The RSI GridMaster Mini is perfect for those just getting started with trading or who prefer a simplified approach.
Although it offers fewer customization options, it effectively demonstrates how RSI-based grid strategies can generate consistent trading opportunities.

Download it now and experience its performance in real market conditions — and don’t forget to leave a review to support future development.

If you have any questions, feel free to send a private message.

For updates, announcements, and additional information, you can join my official MQL5 channel here: Smart Trading Solution

Wishing you successful trading!

Reviews 21
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.04 02:18 
 

Good work, profitable robot, thanks for the effort .

karakarkanov
16
karakarkanov 2025.10.16 08:20 
 

Good afternoon! Thank you for your work! On the test, the ADVISOR looks very tempting. The only thing I can't figure out is how does it determine the flat from the trend? In the history of EUR/USD, from October 2024 to April 2025 (approximately), there is a strong trend, and the ADVISER avoids it without falling into a deep drawdown. How does he do it? Can you clarify?

TERMINAL P.C.
28
TERMINAL P.C. 2025.07.05 08:14 
 

Robot used on GBPJPY TF.H1. Weekely profit +0.46€ of a initial 200€ demo account. Good Work.

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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TICK STACK LTD
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (7)
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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Filter:
Garry5111
54
Garry5111 2026.03.03 17:25 
 

I tested the free RSI GridMaster Mini on a VPN. What's the difference between the free RSI GridMaster Mini and the $30 RSI GridMaster MT4? What's your best expert advisor based on this RSI database?

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2026.03.03 20:10
Thank you for your feedback and for testing the RSI GridMaster Mini. The primary difference is that the Mini version is a simplified tool with a fixed 0.01 lot size and a locked grid distance. The full version of RSI GridMaster is a professional-grade EA that offers complete customization. It includes automatic lot sizing based on balance or equity, adjustable grid parameters, advanced loss-cutting modes (by pips, percentage, or currency amount), and full FIFO compliance. It also features a real-time info panel and alerts for better monitoring. Regarding your question about the best system, the full RSI GridMaster is my most advanced RSI-based expert advisor. However, my current flagship product with the highest performance and precision is the Gold Vector Strategy. While the RSI GridMaster uses a smart averaging mechanism, the Gold Vector Strategy is a high win rate XAUUSD scalper that focuses on price action breakouts without using grid or martingale logic.
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.04 02:18 
 

Good work, profitable robot, thanks for the effort .

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.12.04 12:18
Thank you for the feedback, I’m glad the robot is working well for you!
shogun1543
511
shogun1543 2025.11.02 01:29 
 

Good!

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.11.02 17:52
Thanks for your feedback, I appreciate it!
karakarkanov
16
karakarkanov 2025.10.16 08:20 
 

Good afternoon! Thank you for your work! On the test, the ADVISOR looks very tempting. The only thing I can't figure out is how does it determine the flat from the trend? In the history of EUR/USD, from October 2024 to April 2025 (approximately), there is a strong trend, and the ADVISER avoids it without falling into a deep drawdown. How does he do it? Can you clarify?

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.10.16 13:26
Hi, thanks for your feedback! I just ran a test myself, and you’re right, the market is quite trending during this period. However, the EA keeps trading throughout the trend. It doesn’t use any trend filter, it opens trades purely based on RSI values, with fixed take-profit levels and a minimum grid distance. This distance is very well optimized for EURUSD, which is why it has always managed to close the cycles in profit.
TERMINAL P.C.
28
TERMINAL P.C. 2025.07.05 08:14 
 

Robot used on GBPJPY TF.H1. Weekely profit +0.46€ of a initial 200€ demo account. Good Work.

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.07.06 16:17
Thank you for the feedback! I'm glad to hear it's working well. Let me know if you have any questions.
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 14:25 
 

great product

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.07 05:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Donald Zuna
174
Donald Zuna 2025.05.19 18:48 
 

Very nice EA i downloaded on friday it worked just well and today on monday is not placing any trades any sugetions please i am teting the free one to see the results and i would like to purches the pro

[Deleted] 2025.04.24 02:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.04.24 09:11
Glad to hear that you're enjoying it! You're very welcome, happy testing and let me know if you need any help!
Arnaldoprs
72
Arnaldoprs 2025.04.16 00:06 
 

Nice job Adam, this expert takes 300 pips from target but please tell me how much is the stop? Is it 300 pips too? Or does he do martingale? I need your help in this regard (Whatsap +5521987352976)

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.04.16 17:22
Hi, thanks for your message! The RSI Gridmaster Mini version does not include martingale and does not use a stop loss. In this version, you can only control the risk by setting the maximum number of open positions — this is the only adjustable parameter. The full version includes optional martingale, auto lot sizing, trailing stop, and loss-cutting features for more advanced risk management. Let me know if you need more details!
[Deleted] 2025.04.13 10:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.04.13 10:54
Thanks for your feedback! Glad to hear you’re having good results. Just a reminder though — selling or promoting custom sets outside the official channels isn't allowed, and I recommend users stick to verified sources to avoid any risks.
[Deleted] 2025.03.27 03:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.03.27 09:55
Thank you! I'm glad you're enjoying it. Wishing you successful trading!
Sumu Talal
58
Sumu Talal 2025.02.28 19:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.03.01 10:01
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear it's working well for you. Let me know how your tests on gold and silver go.
[Deleted] 2025.02.23 02:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.02.23 21:32
Glückwunsch zu deinen Ergebnissen! Es freut mich, dass der EA für dich gut funktioniert.
Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.21 10:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.21 11:21
Thank you for your kind words! I'm glad you find it easy to use. Happy trading!
ScottWhidbey
136
ScottWhidbey 2025.01.10 15:40 
 

Good FREE EA Thanks for sharing it!

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.10 19:31
Thank you for your feedback! I’m glad you found it useful. Wishing you successful trading!
sandeep.silimkar
14
sandeep.silimkar 2025.01.07 14:39 
 

I test for period 1 May 2024 to 31 Dec 2024 on $ 100 demo account it turns to $ 235 at end of Backtest what is minimum account balance required for if i wanted to run lot of 0.05

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.07 22:57
Hello,
I recommend running additional backtests in the Strategy Tester for the past few years with the pair you plan to trade. Be sure to check the maximum equity drawdown during the backtesting period. Based on this, try to determine the required deposit. As a general guideline, I suggest a minimum of $300–$500 for every 0.01 lot.
If you have any further questions, feel free to contact me via private message.
tully.36
144
tully.36 2024.12.30 10:18 
 

It seem to be working fine so far Thanks

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.12.30 12:20
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear it's working well for you. If you have any questions or need assistance in the future, feel free to reach out. Wishing you successful trading!
SKri
14
SKri 2024.09.22 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.09.22 19:36
Thank you for your feedback. I'm sorry to hear that the expert didn't meet your expectations. Could you please provide more details on what issues you experienced? This would help me improve the product in future updates.
yami_naito
63
yami_naito 2024.07.24 08:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.07.24 10:20
Thank you! I'm glad you like it. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to reach out.
12
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