Pyramid MT4





"Pyramid EA" — Alternating Risk Pyramid Grid (Hedge + Dynamic Steps)





"Pyramid" is an Expert Advisor built around a pyramid-style risk management concept: positions are opened and expanded in an alternating BUY/SELL sequence, forming a structured hedge that “narrows” like a pyramid. The grid distance is dynamic, adapting to changing volatility, while exits are handled by a powerful basket close system (per symbol or global).





Core Concept

1) Alternating Buy/Sell Pyramid Structure

The EA starts by building the base with BUY + SELL (hedge/lock).

As the market moves and the required distance is reached, the EA expands positions step-by-step in an alternating direction, keeping the exposure balanced and structured like a pyramid.





2) Dynamic Grid Distance

The distance between levels is not fixed.

It uses dynamic distance to adjust grid steps based on market volatility:

Wider steps in volatile conditions

Tighter steps in calm conditions





3) Pyramid Risk Scaling

Next levels can be sized using:

Multiplier (faster recovery / stronger scaling), or

Add-Lot (smoother growth, more conservative scaling)

A Max Level limit is provided to control layering.





4) Basket Close System (Per Symbol & Global)

Close positions by:

Money target / money stop (per symbol or all symbols)

Percent target / percent stop (based on account balance)

This makes Pyramid focused on net result management, not single-order TP/SL.





Key Features





✅ Multi-Symbol Trading (enable/disable each symbol from inputs)

✅ Time Filter (trade only during your preferred trading hours)

✅ Close By Time (force-close all positions at a specific time)

✅ Daily Target (blocks new entries after reaching a daily profit target)

✅ Max Level Control (limits the total number of layers)

✅ One-Click “CLOSE ALL” button on the chart for manual emergency exit





Inputs You Can Customize

Initial lot size

Max Level (maximum layering)

Dynamic step list (grid ranges)

Multiplier / Add-Lot scaling mode

Basket TP/SL (Money or Percent) per symbol

Basket TP/SL (Money or Percent) global (all symbols)

Time filter (Start/End)

Close by time

Daily profit target





Best For

Traders who prefer hedging + grid + basket close

Range / sideways market behavior

Users who want volatility-adaptive grid steps instead of static pip distance

Traders who manage risk via equity/basket controls





Risk Notice (Important)

This EA uses a grid + hedging + scaling methodology. In strong one-direction trends, floating drawdown can increase significantly and margin requirements may rise quickly.





Recommendations:

Use sufficient account balance and leverage

Keep Max Level at a safe value

Always set basket SL (money/percent) and/or global protection

Test in Strategy Tester using your broker’s spread and symbol specifications before live trading