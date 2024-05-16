Pyramid MT4

1

"Pyramid EA" — Alternating Risk Pyramid Grid (Hedge + Dynamic Steps)

"Pyramid" is an Expert Advisor built around a pyramid-style risk management concept: positions are opened and expanded in an alternating BUY/SELL sequence, forming a structured hedge that “narrows” like a pyramid. The grid distance is dynamic, adapting to changing volatility, while exits are handled by a powerful basket close system (per symbol or global).

Core Concept
1) Alternating Buy/Sell Pyramid Structure
The EA starts by building the base with BUY + SELL (hedge/lock).
As the market moves and the required distance is reached, the EA expands positions step-by-step in an alternating direction, keeping the exposure balanced and structured like a pyramid.

2) Dynamic Grid Distance
The distance between levels is not fixed.
It uses dynamic distance to adjust grid steps based on market volatility:
Wider steps in volatile conditions
Tighter steps in calm conditions

3) Pyramid Risk Scaling
Next levels can be sized using:
Multiplier (faster recovery / stronger scaling), or
Add-Lot (smoother growth, more conservative scaling)
A Max Level limit is provided to control layering.

4) Basket Close System (Per Symbol & Global)
Close positions by:
Money target / money stop (per symbol or all symbols)
Percent target / percent stop (based on account balance)
This makes Pyramid focused on net result management, not single-order TP/SL.

Key Features

✅ Multi-Symbol Trading (enable/disable each symbol from inputs)
✅ Time Filter (trade only during your preferred trading hours)
✅ Close By Time (force-close all positions at a specific time)
✅ Daily Target (blocks new entries after reaching a daily profit target)
✅ Max Level Control (limits the total number of layers)
✅ One-Click “CLOSE ALL” button on the chart for manual emergency exit

Inputs You Can Customize
Initial lot size
Max Level (maximum layering)
Dynamic step list (grid ranges)
Multiplier / Add-Lot scaling mode
Basket TP/SL (Money or Percent) per symbol
Basket TP/SL (Money or Percent) global (all symbols)
Time filter (Start/End)
Close by time
Daily profit target

Best For
Traders who prefer hedging + grid + basket close
Range / sideways market behavior
Users who want volatility-adaptive grid steps instead of static pip distance
Traders who manage risk via equity/basket controls

Risk Notice (Important)
This EA uses a grid + hedging + scaling methodology. In strong one-direction trends, floating drawdown can increase significantly and margin requirements may rise quickly.

Recommendations:
Use sufficient account balance and leverage
Keep Max Level at a safe value
Always set basket SL (money/percent) and/or global protection
Test in Strategy Tester using your broker’s spread and symbol specifications before live trading
Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Experts
I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
Time Scalper
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Time Scalper is a multi-currency Expert Advisor, which works on many symbols and M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor does not use high-risk trading strategies like Martingale. EA works with Stoploss, Breakout, Pull back,Takeprofit, Next Trailing Stop with Neural Network Technology and Calculated through the last price every one minute not every tick. This made the decision that you do not have to worry about backtest results. For Customers Please write the author in private message to know which p
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Ultra KZM MT4
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
TickStorm
Edouard Perchet
4 (4)
Experts
TickStorm is the result of a 6 months team research and integrates a new approach in the art of ticks analysis. The EA operation algorithm uses retracements velocity to decide if there is a trading opportunity or not. These retracements are spotted by analyzing several ticks matrices on different periods of time and confronting them together in order to gain an edge over the market. We developed new tools to efficiently detect any unusual activity and we created an original and adaptive closing
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Boumn Fibo
Daffa Ramadhani Sukma
Experts
Boumn Fibo  Boumn Fibo design for Fibonacci trader and use my special trend indicator to create fibo line. EA will open order based on trend direction. EA use MARTINGALE strategy so always control the EA and be wise on your balance.  If EA takes to long to open order,this EA also can be use as assistant by click open buy/open sell/open buy limit/sell limit/buy stop/sell stop and adjust the lot by your self or price. or full semi assistant by set AutoTrade(false). When you try on backtest it mig
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the grea
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Trade every day
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Automatic analytical trading robot scalper. Thanks to a complex, multi-fractional algorithm of reverse impulses, this robot accurately determines the price reversal points. At these points, the robot opens pending orders at a distance of a volatile wave in order to determine the exact price movement with great accuracy. If the price breaks through the pending order, the robot starts to accompany the deal with all available virtual instruments: stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, virtual modu
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Experts
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>> Click This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict risk control , making it suitable for both
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market. The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 How it works Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters. The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI is a next-generation automated trading system developed by the expert team at MX Robots , combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with deep financial expertise. This EA has been trained on high-quality market data , including Real Tick, MBP (Market by Price), and MBO (Market by Order) data — the same type of data used by institutional trading systems — to deliver consistent and intelligent decision-making across multiple markets. Titan AI is designed as a portfolio trading system
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
More from author
Virtual Reality MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (2)
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103400 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103401 The Virtual Reality Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to optimize margin utilization while executing positions in financial markets. Its unique strategy involves a two-step process: initiating a virtual position followed by a corresponding real position, aimed at minimizing margin requirements. Here's a breakdown of how the Virtual Reality EA ope
Mirror Copier Client MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Supply and Demand Assistant
Agus Santoso
4.89 (19)
Utilities
FREE MT4 INDICATOR :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 FREE MT4 ASSISTANT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Introducing the "Supply and Demand Assistant" (EA) Expert Advisor – your ultimate tool for navigating the dynamic world of financial markets with
FREE
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Marti Lovers
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114590 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120764 The "Marti Lovers" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated and aggressive trading system designed for experienced traders who can handle high-risk strategies. This EA combines multiple trading logics into one powerful tool, providing a unique and dynamic approach to forex trading. Given its aggressive nature, "Marti Lovers" requires a substantial balance to manage potential dr
Fast Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110557 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110558 Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047369 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor : Unleash the Power of Global Markets with Precision and Proficiency In the dynamic realm of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve demands an unparalleled combination of intelligence and technology.  The "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor stands as the pinnacle of
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Version   : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 The Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts while employing robust risk management through hedging strategies. This EA is meticulously crafted to identify optimal breakout opportunities, leveraging increased market liquidity to maximize trading potential. By combining breakout logic with effective risk man
Multi Pair Currency Strength MT5
Agus Santoso
1 (1)
Experts
MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pair
Mirror Copier Master MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need both "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11484
FREE
Watermark MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Watermark MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120783 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120784 Logo MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121289 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121290 The "Watermark" script is designed to enhance your trading chart by displaying crucial information directly on the chart's background. This script provides a clear and unobtrusive way to keep track of key details like the current trading pai
FREE
Averaging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Hedging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Smart Trader MT4
Agus Santoso
2 (1)
Utilities
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91169 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110193 Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345410 Introducing the "Smart Trader" trading assistant expert advisor – the ultimate tool trusted by professional traders worldwide for its unparalleled adaptability and cutting-edge risk management strategies. At the heart of "Smart Trader" lies its revolutionary risk management switching system, meticulously designed to dynamic
Switching Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Hedging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Trade Advisor MT4
Agus Santoso
3.5 (2)
Utilities
Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart The Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) Assistant for Professional Traders VERSION MT4 Version   |  MT5 Version   |   Blogs v.3.0 - Telegram Bot Integration Note: MT4 version is lighter than MT5 version Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart Trade Advisor is an advanced trading assistant designed to enhance trading strategies by integrating key market analysis tools and seamless functionality for traders. Here’s an overview of what makes Trade Advisor a powerful asse
Averaging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Switching Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Grandmaster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840 "Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk? Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making. Powered by Triple Indicator Logic Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of: Bulls Power – D
Liquidity Side
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries. Key Features Smart Liqu
Volatility Switching
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88159 MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104672 "Volatility Switching" is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for traders seeking to optimize their positions in dynamic market environments. This EA operates on the principle of recognizing market volatility and dynamically adjusting its strategies to mitigate risk and enhance profitability. By employing the Open Position method with a keen eye on volatility and incorporatin
Fibo SnR
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 MT5 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Revolutionize your trading experience with the latest and most sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA), the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor. This groundbreaking tool harnesses the power of advanced algorithms and the timeless principles of Fibonacci levels to provide unparalleled accuracy and prec
Wayang
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88605 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159106 "Wayang EA" - Smart Trading with Trend & S/R Precision Overview "Wayang EA" is a smart Expert Advisor that combines pending order strategy with Support & Resistance and Trend analysis to capture the best opportunities in the market. Built with algorithms that have been tested in various market conditions, this EA is suitable for traders who are looking for consistency, flexi
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Feat
Multi Pair Currency Strength
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pair
Dynamite Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90165 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90469 Dynamite Breakout EA - Smart Volatility-Based Trading Algorithm Overview The Dynamite Breakout EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market volatility by dynamically identifying breakout zones based on intraday price movements. This EA intelligently calculates potential trade areas by analyzing the real-time price action in relation to the day's high and lo
Filter:
Roberto Moretti
23
Roberto Moretti 2025.05.03 12:25 
 

Avevo un progetto e mi serviva un ea chiaro e semplice che fosse piramidale ovvero implementasse le operazioni vincenti. Questo non corrisponde alla descrizione. È una martingala molto rischiosa che brucia il conto, l opposto di ciò che cercavo.

Agus Santoso
35365
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.05.03 13:25
Sorry Sir, the pyramid in question is that the martingale has changed in an unusual way, you should pay attention to the backtest, thank you
Reply to review