Pyramid MT4
- Experts
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 3 January 2026
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103168
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103169
"Pyramid EA" — Alternating Risk Pyramid Grid (Hedge + Dynamic Steps)
"Pyramid" is an Expert Advisor built around a pyramid-style risk management concept: positions are opened and expanded in an alternating BUY/SELL sequence, forming a structured hedge that “narrows” like a pyramid. The grid distance is dynamic, adapting to changing volatility, while exits are handled by a powerful basket close system (per symbol or global).
Core Concept
1) Alternating Buy/Sell Pyramid Structure
The EA starts by building the base with BUY + SELL (hedge/lock).
As the market moves and the required distance is reached, the EA expands positions step-by-step in an alternating direction, keeping the exposure balanced and structured like a pyramid.
2) Dynamic Grid Distance
The distance between levels is not fixed.
It uses dynamic distance to adjust grid steps based on market volatility:
Wider steps in volatile conditions
Tighter steps in calm conditions
3) Pyramid Risk Scaling
Next levels can be sized using:
Multiplier (faster recovery / stronger scaling), or
Add-Lot (smoother growth, more conservative scaling)
A Max Level limit is provided to control layering.
4) Basket Close System (Per Symbol & Global)
Close positions by:
Money target / money stop (per symbol or all symbols)
Percent target / percent stop (based on account balance)
This makes Pyramid focused on net result management, not single-order TP/SL.
Key Features
✅ Multi-Symbol Trading (enable/disable each symbol from inputs)
✅ Time Filter (trade only during your preferred trading hours)
✅ Close By Time (force-close all positions at a specific time)
✅ Daily Target (blocks new entries after reaching a daily profit target)
✅ Max Level Control (limits the total number of layers)
✅ One-Click “CLOSE ALL” button on the chart for manual emergency exit
Inputs You Can Customize
Initial lot size
Max Level (maximum layering)
Dynamic step list (grid ranges)
Multiplier / Add-Lot scaling mode
Basket TP/SL (Money or Percent) per symbol
Basket TP/SL (Money or Percent) global (all symbols)
Time filter (Start/End)
Close by time
Daily profit target
Best For
Traders who prefer hedging + grid + basket close
Range / sideways market behavior
Users who want volatility-adaptive grid steps instead of static pip distance
Traders who manage risk via equity/basket controls
Risk Notice (Important)
This EA uses a grid + hedging + scaling methodology. In strong one-direction trends, floating drawdown can increase significantly and margin requirements may rise quickly.
Recommendations:
Use sufficient account balance and leverage
Keep Max Level at a safe value
Always set basket SL (money/percent) and/or global protection
Test in Strategy Tester using your broker’s spread and symbol specifications before live trading
Avevo un progetto e mi serviva un ea chiaro e semplice che fosse piramidale ovvero implementasse le operazioni vincenti. Questo non corrisponde alla descrizione. È una martingala molto rischiosa che brucia il conto, l opposto di ciò che cercavo.