CandleMomentum FX

CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot

Overview

CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations.

Key Features

  • Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price action signals for optimal trade entries.
  • Smart Trend Detection: Identifies trend continuation and reversals for precise execution.
  • Multi-Currency & Gold Trading: Compatible with XAU/USD and major forex currency pairs.
  • AI-Powered Trade Execution: Optimized for fast and efficient order placement.
  • Risk Management System: Includes auto lot-sizing and adaptive stop-loss mechanisms.
  • Optimized for M5 Timeframe: Balances speed and accuracy for scalping and short-term trading.

Technical Information

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
  • Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
  • Supported Pairs: XAU/USD and Major Forex Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF)

Why Choose CandleMomentum FX?

CandleMomentum FX is built to capture momentum-driven price action using candlestick patterns to identify profitable trading opportunities. Whether trading strong trends or reversals, this EA helps maximize profits while minimizing risk in short timeframes.


