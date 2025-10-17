Extractors MT4

Extractors for XAUUSD

Extractors for XAUUSD is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, controlled risk, and adaptable trading logic when dealing with Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates two advanced built-in strategies and five flexible market approach modes, giving traders full control over how the system interprets, enters, and manages trades under different market structures.

Built upon extensive research and development, Extractors represents the evolution of our earlier project, Gold Throne, refined with wider grid spacing, enhanced risk limitation, and smarter trade management logic for reduced aggressiveness and improved safety.





Insert these keys by the input EA_Deactivation_Key to deactivate or switch off grid mode put 1,2,3,4,5,6,11,12,13,14 and to deactivate or switch off non-grid mode (Prop Firm) use 7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14 ,to leave both of them active, leave input EA_Deactivate_Key empty.

Set files by Comment Section with full description to backtest different mode.

Strategy One – Grid Trading (No Martingale)

This strategy implements a non-martingale grid algorithm engineered to reduce exposure while maintaining the structured advantages of grid trading.Unlike traditional grids, Extractors deploys entries spaced 4000 points apart, which dramatically decreases position density and cumulative drawdown risk.

Due to this spacing, the system operates with a single active position approximately 80% of the time, effectively functioning like a single-entry trading system while still retaining the flexibility of a grid during extended price moves.





Cut_Loss (%) – Percentage-Based Risk Control





The Cut_Loss (%) input allows the user to control how much of their account equity the EA may utilize during grid operations. Once the percentage threshold is reached, grid expansion stops, effectively introducing a virtual stop-loss system that limits grid exposure based on user-defined capital protection levels. This design minimizes overexposure and provides traders with precise control over grid risk.





Strategy Two – Manual Risk-Reward Management

The second built-in strategy focuses on manual risk and reward control. Here, the user can define fixed Stop-Loss and Take-Profit distances, making it particularly suitable for prop firm accounts, where precise risk parameters and low drawdown consistency are required.

By manually setting these values, traders can create a clear and rule-based structure that balances reward and protection according to their trading objectives. This approach allows complete transparency and consistency in trade behavior, aligning with strict evaluation and funding account requirements.





Five Market Approach Modes

Extractors offers five unique operational modes, each with its own logic structure and market interpretation. These modes adjust parameters such as:

Trade entry conditions and confirmation filters

Order spacing and execution logic

Frequency of trades

Volatility-based dynamic adjustments

Risk scaling and exposure response

This allows traders to explore multiple methods of market entry, ranging from conservative to adaptive or active trading styles. You can:

Run both strategies simultaneously on one chart, or

Apply each strategy separately on different charts for clearer comparison and performance analysis.





News Filter Integration

Extractors includes a built-in News Filter that automatically manages trading activity around high-impact economic events. When enabled, the EA can pause or delay new trades before and after news releases, reducing exposure during volatile periods such as NFP, CPI, or FOMC announcements. This functionality helps prevent unwanted trades during unpredictable market spikes, especially for sensitive instruments like Gold.





Instrument Compatibility and Timeframes

While Extractors is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), it can also be applied to other instruments that share similar volatility profiles, including:

Major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

NASDAQ (US100)

Dow Jones (US30)

Other CFDs supported by your broker

Recommended timeframes: M1 to M30

Minimum deposit: $100





Important Compatibility Notice:

This EA is not compatible with Exness broker servers due to internal differences in symbol execution models and backtest data feed formatting. If you experience incomplete or non-executing trades during backtesting, please:

Create a MetaQuotes demo account directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Re-run the backtest using the MetaQuotes data feed.





Prop Firm Suitability

Extractors has been designed with prop firm compliance in mind. The EA features gradual lot size scaling, fixed risk-per-trade logic, and consistent money management principles, making it suitable for prop firm evaluations and funded accounts that enforce strict risk and drawdown limitations.





Visual Demonstrations and Testing Examples

The product screenshots provided illustrate:

The impact of tight vs. wide Stop-Loss setups, showing how flexibility affects market positioning.

Examples of grid spacing under volatility and its effect on trade frequency.

Sample configurations of dual-strategy setups operating simultaneously under different modes.

These visuals are intended solely for educational and configuration reference. They are not intended to represent specific results or performance outcomes.





Key Features Summary

Two advanced built-in strategies: Grid (No Martingale) and Manual Risk-Reward

Five operational modes for flexible market adaptation

Wide 4000-point grid spacing for reduced exposure

Percentage-based Cut_Loss (%) for equity-controlled grid limitation

Built-in News Filter for event-based trade management

Operates on M1 to M30 timeframes

Optimized for XAUUSD, supports other instruments

Prop firm compliant configuration

Not compatible with Exness servers

Dual-strategy operation on one or multiple charts

Adjustable Stop-Loss and Take-Profit settings

Clear equity protection mechanisms and trade filters





Final Overview

Extractors for XAUUSD is a balanced and adaptable trading framework built around two principles: controlled risk exposure and strategic market flexibility.

Whether used as a low-risk grid system or a precision-driven manual risk-reward structure, Extractors empowers traders to navigate Gold’s volatility with structure, consistency, and risk awareness. It does not use martingale, avoids high-risk compounding, and integrates user-defined control at every level of operation.

For traders seeking a customizable, disciplined, and professional-grade system designed around stability and adaptability — Extractors for XAUUSD offers a structured approach to trading automation.