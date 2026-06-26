Pyramid MT5
- Experts
-
Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 3.7
- Updated: 26 June 2026
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103168
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103169
"Pyramid EA" — Alternating Risk Pyramid Grid (Hedge + Dynamic Steps)
"Pyramid" is an Expert Advisor built around a pyramid-style risk management concept: positions are opened and expanded in an alternating BUY/SELL sequence, forming a structured hedge that “narrows” like a pyramid. The grid distance is dynamic, adapting to changing volatility, while exits are handled by a powerful basket close system (per symbol or global).
Core Concept
1) Alternating Buy/Sell Pyramid Structure
The EA starts by building the base with BUY + SELL (hedge/lock).
As the market moves and the required distance is reached, the EA expands positions step-by-step in an alternating direction, keeping the exposure balanced and structured like a pyramid.
2) Dynamic Grid Distance
The distance between levels is not fixed.
It uses dynamic distance to adjust grid steps based on market volatility:
Wider steps in volatile conditions
Tighter steps in calm conditions
3) Pyramid Risk Scaling
Next levels can be sized using:
Multiplier (faster recovery / stronger scaling), or
Add-Lot (smoother growth, more conservative scaling)
A Max Level limit is provided to control layering.
4) Basket Close System (Per Symbol & Global)
Close positions by:
Money target / money stop (per symbol or all symbols)
Percent target / percent stop (based on account balance)
This makes Pyramid focused on net result management, not single-order TP/SL.
Key Features
✅ Multi-Symbol Trading (enable/disable each symbol from inputs)
✅ Time Filter (trade only during your preferred trading hours)
✅ Close By Time (force-close all positions at a specific time)
✅ Daily Target (blocks new entries after reaching a daily profit target)
✅ Max Level Control (limits the total number of layers)
✅ One-Click “CLOSE ALL” button on the chart for manual emergency exit
Inputs You Can Customize
Initial lot size
Max Level (maximum layering)
Dynamic step list (grid ranges)
Multiplier / Add-Lot scaling mode
Basket TP/SL (Money or Percent) per symbol
Basket TP/SL (Money or Percent) global (all symbols)
Time filter (Start/End)
Close by time
Daily profit target
Best For
Traders who prefer hedging + grid + basket close
Range / sideways market behavior
Users who want volatility-adaptive grid steps instead of static pip distance
Traders who manage risk via equity/basket controls
Risk Notice (Important)
This EA uses a grid + hedging + scaling methodology. In strong one-direction trends, floating drawdown can increase significantly and margin requirements may rise quickly.
Recommendations:
Use sufficient account balance and leverage
Keep Max Level at a safe value
Always set basket SL (money/percent) and/or global protection
Test in Strategy Tester using your broker’s spread and symbol specifications before live trading