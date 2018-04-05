Project Price Action MT5

Project Price Action is an indicator–free trading system, working on which the adviser does not use technical indicators, but works with price readings, looking for pattern models that suggest the behavior of the financial market. Price action is based on the principles of technical analysis, and this fact allows the use of specialized indicators.

EA Features:

  1. Allow the risk to increase interest or fix lots by the user.
  2. Uses an economic news filter.
  3. Spreads protection using pending orders (stop orders) without market orders.
  4. There is no grid. Without martingale.
  5. A small stop loss for each trade.
  6. Special price Action, Special Artificial Intelligence (AI).
  7. It can adapt to different economic behaviors.

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

Real monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223524

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102505

Requirements and recommendations
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies/timeframe.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $10 on a cent account.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • We recommend using a VPS.
  • Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  • For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
  • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).
  • Download the set file: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102502#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=49111659     

For the Strategy Tester:

  • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • M1 OHLC.
  • Use multicurrency testing for 16 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.

    Symbols:
    • EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPCHF, NZDUSD, GBPNZD, EURCHF, EURNZD, AUDJPY / М3, M5, M10,  M12, M15, M20 

    Parameters:

    • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
    • ...
    • AUDJPY
    • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
    • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.
      • OFF /  TF_For_All_Symbols  TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately /  Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.
      • Number Symbols / Number Timeframes - the number of currencies and timeframes.
    • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
    • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
    • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
      • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
      • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
        • true - use the multi-currency tester;
        • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
      • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
      • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
      • Economic news filter:
        • Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
          • http 
          • https 
        • News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.
        Торговля внутри недели:
        • Monday - trading on Monday;
        • Tuesday - trading on Tuesday;
        • Wednesday - trading on Wednesday;
        • Thursday - trading on Thursday;
        • Friday - trading on Friday;
        Time trading within a day:
        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • GMT setting - GMT settings;
        • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
        • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
        Time to disable on Friday:
        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

        ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

        >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<

        ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


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