SuperTrend Indicator by Gerega

The Supertrend Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trend-following tool designed to help traders identify market direction with precision. Based on the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to price movements, making it suitable for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading.





Key Features:

•Accurate Trend Detection– Clearly identifies bullish and bearish trends with a color-coded trend line.

•ATR-Based Volatility Adjustment– Adapts to market conditions for better signal accuracy.

•Multi-Timeframe Compatibility– Works across different timeframes to confirm trend direction.

•User-Friendly Settings– Easily adjustable parameters for different trading strategies.

•Works on Any Market– Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.





The Supertrend Indicator for MT5 is ideal for traders looking for a simple yet effective trend-following tool to enhance their trading decisions.



