Three Dragons Genestra

The THREE DRAGONS is a technical indicator that portrays three mystical Chinese dragons flying through the price chart:

1. The Green Dragon (SeaGreen):
- The most agile and fastest of the three
- Reacts quickly to market direction changes
- Usually leads the movements

2. The Red Dragon (Tomato):
- Moves with balance between speed and caution
- Confirms movements initiated by the Green Dragon
- Its interactions with the Green Dragon may indicate opportunities

3. The Black Dragon (Black):
- The wisest and most experienced of the three
- Moves slowly, with great wisdom
- Serves as a reference for the general "wind" direction

The three dragons "fly" through the chart, interacting with each other in an ancient dance. When the dragons cross paths or change their relative positions, they may indicate significant market moments.

The indicator also discreetly shows in the lower left corner of the chart, in silver color and small font:
- Indicator name (GENESTRA THREE DRAGONS)
- System status
- Number of open trades in the asset
- Micro contract value
- Current bid and ask prices

The Chinese dragons metaphor brings elements of oriental wisdom to technical analysis, combining ancient tradition with modern technology.
