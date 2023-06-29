Multi Strategy Trading Monitor









Do not be too lazy to read the full description and do not close the page ahead of time, this indicator is needed by almost every trader, no matter if he trades with his hands or uses advisors.





Buying this indicator as a gift you will receive an adviser with not bad results.. if you have already received a gift from me from other purchases, then do not ask about the gift :).



I’ll even say with a good profit factor for individual pairs, which is surprisingly rare .. and all this thanks to analytics and identifying the best pairs



Now you can analyze all your Expert Advisors on one account at once and understand which of them are effective and which are not.

And in general, make it easier for yourself to track the results of each of the various strategies on just one account.



I, as an experienced trader, consider this indicator to be very useful and save your time and even money

if you need to additionally open terminals and rent an additional VPS for them ..

now you can get by with just one terminal, and therefore one VPS.



also, what is very important, you can look at the direction to Buy and separately to Sell ..

signals cannot provide you with this information there you do not see separate results for buying and selling ..



why is this important? sometimes the strategy works well only for buying. .or only to sell for certain currency pairs..

if you remove bad currency pairs due to the analysis, then your trading will improve with a high probability,

provided that the trend continues and the results plus or minus will be the same for new transactions.



I always recommend looking in detail at the results of buying and selling and each of the currency pairs separately..

sometimes some currency pairs barely give a profit..



and some can give 3-10 times better result..and only thanks to the analysis statistics, you can quickly understand what to leave and what to remove.





Full report on all magic numbers: To test the adviser, do you open a separate account for each of them? this is very inconvenient, but thanks to this indicator, this is no longer a problem!Now you can analyze all your Expert Advisors on one account at once and understand which of them are effective and which are not.And in general, make it easier for yourself to track the results of each of the various strategies on just one account.also, what is very important, you can look at the direction to Buy and separately to Sell ..signals cannot provide you with this information there you do not see separate results for buying and selling ..why is this important? sometimes the strategy works well only for buying. .or only to sell for certain currency pairs..if you remove bad currency pairs due to the analysis, then your trading will improve with a high probability,provided that the trend continues and the results plus or minus will be the same for new transactions.I always recommend looking in detail at the results of buying and selling and each of the currency pairs separately..sometimes some currency pairs barely give a profit..and some can give 3-10 times better result..and only thanks to the analysis statistics, you can quickly understand what to leave and what to remove.Full report on all magic numbers:

This indicator provides a full report of all trades based on magic numbers, symbols, comments.

Thanks to this report, you can easily analyze your trading operations and make informed decisions.





Sorting transactions by selected currency pairs:

The indicator allows you to sort trades only for selected currency pairs. With this feature,

you will be able to focus only on certain currency pairs, which will help improve the quality of analysis and decision making.



Thus, you will be able to manage your trading operations more effectively.





Sorting transactions by magic numbers:

The indicator also provides the ability to sort trades by magic numbers. This makes it easy to group and analyze deals



related to certain strategies or trading robots. You can quickly find and evaluate the effectiveness of each strategy or robot, which greatly simplifies your trading.



Sort transactions by comments:



You can quickly find all trades associated with a particular comment and analyze them in the context of your trading strategies.







Function description:





Full report= (by choosing this mode you will see all transactions for all magic orders on the account) The indicator also allows you to sort deals by comments. This is a useful feature if you use comments to mark certain trades or strategies.You can quickly find all trades associated with a particular comment and analyze them in the context of your trading strategies.by choosing this mode you will see all transactions for all magic orders on the account



Currency pairs=AUDCAD,EURUSD (By capitalizing currency pairs in full, you will only see results for those currency pairs)



Magic Number=123,4457,7754 (by writing magic numbers separated by commas, you will see results only for these magic numbers)



Comment=EA, Great Breakthrough, The Power of Unity ( writing comments in this way, separated by commas, you will see the result of only these Expert Advisors. if there is a space in the comment title, then write with a space)





the indicator has profit indicators in pips.. in dollars this column is called Profit .. and Profit Factor is a very important indicator showing how many times the total profit is greater than the total loss..for example, if profit factor = 3 then the total profit is three times higher than the total loss to example total profit 1500 and total loss =500 ..so 1500 divided by 500= 3





the indicator analyzes in each mode separately.. if you sort by currency pairs, then the magic numbers, if they are registered, will not be used. and vice versa. thus, by selecting each mode, other modes will not interfere if some data is written in them.











how it looks on the chart for more details, see the photos in the description the indicator analyzes in each mode separately.. if you sort by currency pairs, then the magic numbers, if they are registered, will not be used. and vice versa. thus, by selecting each mode, other modes will not interfere if some data is written in them.







