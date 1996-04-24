Bastion Sentinel Core
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Bastion Sentinel Core — Daily Zones, 4-Hour Rejection Signals
Overview
Bastion Sentinel Core identifies supply and demand zones on the Daily timeframe — price levels where the market has previously attempted to break through and failed — and marks non-repainting BUY/SELL arrows when price re-tests and rejects those zones on the 4-Hour timeframe.
Timeframes are fixed in this edition: zones are always mapped from Daily, and rejections are always confirmed on the 4-Hour close.
This is an analysis tool. It draws levels and arrows only. It places no orders and is not investment advice.
Price increases after every 15 purchases
How it works
- Zone detection: Zones are built from Daily swing highs and lows where price has wicked into a level and failed to close beyond it at least a configurable number of separate times.
- Persistent zones: A qualifying zone is not rebuilt from scratch each time — it stays on the chart until it is actually broken. It is retired once a closed candle, on either the Daily or the 4-Hour timeframe, closes beyond its outer edge more times than the allowed violation count.
- Non-repainting signals: A BUY arrow prints when price re-enters a demand zone on the 4-Hour timeframe and closes back above it. A SELL arrow prints when price re-enters a supply zone and closes back below it. Signals are evaluated on closed bars only and, once drawn, an arrow never moves.
- History on load: The indicator scans recent history when attached, so past zones and signals are shown immediately.
- Alerts: Optional pop-up and mobile push notifications on a new signal.
Inputs (summary)
- Zone lookback, swing sensitivity, minimum failed tests, violation tolerance
- Zone thickness limits (ATR-based) and clustering distance
- Alert toggles (pop-up, push, BUY/SELL independently)
- Zone and arrow display settings, arrow offset, history backfill range
- MetaTrader 5
- Works on any symbol
- No external DLLs are used
Testing
Notes
The arrows indicate potential setups based on zone reactions; they are not instructions to trade and do not guarantee any outcome. Entry timing, stop placement, and overall risk management remain the responsibility of the user. Trading involves risk, and past behaviour does not guarantee future results.
Questions and configuration help are provided through the product comments section and MQL5 messaging.