Bastion Sentinel Core

Bastion Sentinel Core — Daily Zones, 4-Hour Rejection Signals

Overview

Bastion Sentinel Core identifies supply and demand zones on the Daily timeframe — price levels where the market has previously attempted to break through and failed — and marks non-repainting BUY/SELL arrows when price re-tests and rejects those zones on the 4-Hour timeframe.

Timeframes are fixed in this edition: zones are always mapped from Daily, and rejections are always confirmed on the 4-Hour close. 

This is an analysis tool. It draws levels and arrows only. It places no orders and is not investment advice.


Price increases after every 15 purchases


How it works

  • Zone detection: Zones are built from Daily swing highs and lows where price has wicked into a level and failed to close beyond it at least a configurable number of separate times.
  • Persistent zones: A qualifying zone is not rebuilt from scratch each time — it stays on the chart until it is actually broken. It is retired once a closed candle, on either the Daily or the 4-Hour timeframe, closes beyond its outer edge more times than the allowed violation count.
  • Non-repainting signals: A BUY arrow prints when price re-enters a demand zone on the 4-Hour timeframe and closes back above it. A SELL arrow prints when price re-enters a supply zone and closes back below it. Signals are evaluated on closed bars only and, once drawn, an arrow never moves.
  • History on load: The indicator scans recent history when attached, so past zones and signals are shown immediately.
  • Alerts: Optional pop-up and mobile push notifications on a new signal.


Inputs (summary)

  • Zone lookback, swing sensitivity, minimum failed tests, violation tolerance
  • Zone thickness limits (ATR-based) and clustering distance
  • Alert toggles (pop-up, push, BUY/SELL independently)
  • Zone and arrow display settings, arrow offset, history backfill range

Requirements
  • MetaTrader 5
  • Works on any symbol
  • No external DLLs are used


Testing

The indicator can be attached to any chart to review its zones and historical arrows directly. Signals are confirmed on closed 4-Hour bars, so the arrows shown on history reflect what would have appeared in real time.


Notes

The arrows indicate potential setups based on zone reactions; they are not instructions to trade and do not guarantee any outcome. Entry timing, stop placement, and overall risk management remain the responsibility of the user. Trading involves risk, and past behaviour does not guarantee future results.


Support

Questions and configuration help are provided through the product comments section and MQL5 messaging.


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CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
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