Spread and Swap screener
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 3 October 2024
- Activations: 5
Market screener: Price, Spread and Swap, for selected Symbols (Market Watch)
You can customize the list: set only the Symbols (currency pairs) that are needed. The number of Symbols is unlimited.
- The list can be sorted in ascending or descending order (Symbol name).
- The panel can be moved to any place on the chart.
- You can also minimize the panel.
- There is an option to notify about the increased spread size compared to the average value.
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Displayed values:
- Current market price (BID);
- Spread size;
- Swap, for Long positions;
- Swap, for Short positions;
- Overall P/L of the entire account;
In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:
- Dark / Light interface theme;
- Interface Size Multiplier;
- Font size;
- Alert option, when spread increases: the trigger for the alert is set as a percentage of the average value;
The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.