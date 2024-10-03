Spread and Swap screener

Market screener: Price, Spread and Swap, for selected Symbols (Market Watch)

You can customize the list: set only the Symbols (currency pairs) that are needed. The number of Symbols is unlimited.

  • The list can be sorted in ascending or descending order (Symbol name).
  • The panel can be moved to any place on the chart.
  • You can also minimize the panel.
  • There is an option to notify about the increased spread size compared to the average value.

    My #1 Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT4 version

    Displayed values:

    1. Current market price (BID);
    2. Spread size;
    3. Swap, for Long positions;
    4. Swap, for Short positions;
    5. Overall P/L of the entire account;

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    • Dark / Light interface theme;
    • Interface Size Multiplier;
    • Font size;
    • Alert option, when spread increases: the trigger for the alert is set as a percentage of the average value;

    The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

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    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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    Daniel Stein
    5 (33)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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    Zaha Feiz
    4.69 (55)
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.91 (23)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (3)
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Multi Timeframe
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Alert Levels PRO
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Utility for setting notifications when a given price level is reached Check out my  #1 Trade Manager : 66+ features, including Alerts and Trend Line alerts  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The alert can be set in three ways: Manual entry of the price level; Setting the price change: in percent / in pips / in market points; By moving the level with the mouse: there is also a magnet function, when activated, the level will snap to the nearest OHLC values; Optionally, you can enable / di
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
    Multi TF Charts
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
    Money Meter
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
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