Spread and Swap list

Market screener: Price, Spread and Swap, for selected Symbols (Market Watch)

You can customize the list: set only the Symbols (currency pairs) that are needed. The number of Symbols is unlimited.

  • The list can be sorted in ascending or descending order (Symbol name).
  • The panel can be moved to any place on the chart.
  • You can also minimize the panel.
  • There is an option to notify about the increased spread size compared to the average value.

    Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool  |  Contact me if you have any questions   |  MT5 version

    Displayed values:

    1. Current market price (BID);
    2. Spread size;
    3. Swap, for Long positions;
    4. Swap, for Short positions;
    5. Overall P/L of the entire account;

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    • Dark / Light interface theme;
    • Interface Size Multiplier;
    • Font size;
    • Alert option, when spread increases: the trigger for the alert is set as a percentage of the average value;

    The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Indicators
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    Utilities
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