Spread and Swap list

you are in a trade making profit... should you take profit now or wait...? This easy to use Dynamic Take Profit Indicator helps you to decide when to get out of a winning trade. Or you can supervise or overrule any EA when to close an open order when manual trading, or read out the buffers[1][2] to integrate in an Expert! As soon as the price crosses the yellow line, price direction should reverse soon and orders should be closed. The band is dynamic and changing with every new candle as it