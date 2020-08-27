How I assemble my advisor by trial and error

From these Expert Advisors all material

Author of MQL5 code: Vladimir Karputov.

Stop loss Take profit.mq5
TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition).mq5
Jims Close Positions(barabashkakvn's edition).mq5
ASCV 3.mq5
Stairs.mq5
Universal 1.64(barabashkakvn's edition).mq5


In the attached file is the beginning of my fantasies. - Everything seems to work.


 

КАК Я СОБЕРАЮ - СЕБЕ СОВЕТНИКА - МЕТОДОМ ТЫКАНЬЯ

And why do you have to shout in capsule like that?

И... There's more:


Thank you ! - What if I'm not Russian?
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
Thank you ! - What if I'm not Russian?

All the more reason not to shout in capes then, and you should look in a dictionary more often.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
Thank you ! - What if I'm not Russian?

Alexander... Klapatyuk... registration "Russia"...

Are you sure you're not Russian? D))

Ivan Butko:

Alexander... Klapatyuk... ...registration "Russia"...

Are you sure you are not Russian? D))

No - I'm just a loser! Forgive me, asshole.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

No, I'm just a loser! Sorry, asshole.

You're the lucky one. Keep poking and poking here!!!

I will now connect it to 00001 ASSEMBLY CODEBASE.mq5

- of this EA -

TrendMeLeaveMe
TrendMeLeaveMe
TrendMeLeaveMe — советник для MetaTrader 5. Полуавтоматический советник — торговля при помощи Трендовой линии (TrendLIne).  Прежде чем запускать этот эксперт, просто нарисуйте восходящий или нисходящий тренд. Настройте свойства, запустите эксперт и идите по своим делам. Вы должны сперва отрисовать восходящий, нисходящий или горизонтальный...
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I will now connect it to 00001 ASSEMBLY CODEBASE.mq5

- of this advisor -

AddedTrendMeLeaveMe - EA for MetaTrader 5.

We need to add - Trawl for positions and Trawl for pending orders

I'll pull it from here.

Universal 1.64
Universal 1.64
Универсальный трейлинг позиций и отложенных ордеров. Также советник может открывать позиции и устанавливать отложенные ордера. Советник умеет: Подтягивать стопы для ордеров любого типа (рыночные и отложенные); Пипсовать; Ловить увеличение депозита на нужное количество процентов и, поймав его, сообщать пользователю, что депозит на заданное...
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

We need to add - Trawl for positions and Trawl for pending orders

I will pull it from here

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20424

Added ! - Trawl positions. Trawlof pending orders should be disabled if there are more than one pending order in a grid in one direction .

see here-

input bool InpStopTrailing= true; // StopTrailing of an order.(OFF when there is more than 1 in the grid)
input uint maxLimits = 1; // Number of pendingof orders in a grid to one side

Files:
00003_ASSEMBLY_CODEBASE.mq5  122 kb
