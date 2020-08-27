How I assemble my advisor by trial and error
КАК Я СОБЕРАЮ - СЕБЕ СОВЕТНИКА - МЕТОДОМ ТЫКАНЬЯ
And why do you have to shout in capsule like that?
И... There's more:
Thank you ! - What if I'm not Russian?
All the more reason not to shout in capes then, and you should look in a dictionary more often.
Thank you ! - What if I'm not Russian?
Alexander... Klapatyuk... registration "Russia"...
Are you sure you're not Russian? D))
No - I'm just a loser! Forgive me, asshole.
You're the lucky one. Keep poking and poking here!!!
I will now connect it to 00001 ASSEMBLY CODEBASE.mq5
- of this EA -
- www.mql5.com
AddedTrendMeLeaveMe - EA for MetaTrader 5.
We need to add - Trawl for positions and Trawl for pending orders
I'll pull it from here.
- www.mql5.com
Added ! - Trawl positions. Trawlof pending orders should be disabled if there are more than one pending order in a grid in one direction .
see here-
input bool InpStopTrailing= true; // StopTrailing of an order.(OFF when there is more than 1 in the grid)
input uint maxLimits = 1; // Number of pendingof orders in a grid to one side
From these Expert Advisors all material
Author of MQL5 code: Vladimir Karputov.
Stop loss Take profit.mq5
TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition).mq5
Jims Close Positions(barabashkakvn's edition).mq5
ASCV 3.mq5
Stairs.mq5
Universal 1.64(barabashkakvn's edition).mq5
In the attached file is the beginning of my fantasies. - Everything seems to work.